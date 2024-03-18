March cold front to lead to hard freeze

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Break out the heavy coats again! We also hope you haven’t done any early-season gardening.

A strong cold front is pushing through overnight, and though it will not bring any precipitation, it promises to bring some chilly temperatures and even a hard freeze by Tuesday morning.

March can bring everything from snow to tornadoes

Monday morning’s temperatures will start off in the low to mid 30s with many outlying areas at or below freezing.

Daytime highs Monday afternoon will not get out of the 40s, with a stiff northwest wind 10-20 mph and gusts to 25 mph. That will make some of those 40s feel more like 30s (wind chill factor).

That will set the stage for a hard freeze overnight into Tuesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Freeze Watches and Warnings have been issued for areas west of the Tennessee River, as well as Northern Alabama and Lincoln, Franklin, and Moore counties in Tennessee.

So, why not Nashville and the rest of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky?

It is because those areas have not yet reached the dates of the average last freeze.

(Source: National Weather Service)

As you can see, the average last spring freeze in Nashville is March 31. In Clarksville, it is April 8, and on the Plateau in Crossville, April 16.

Therefore, it is not out of the ordinary for a freeze to occur there. Until the growing season begins, the National Weather Service will not issue freeze alerts.

In West Tennessee, Northern Alabama, and far Southeast Middle Tennessee, the average last freeze date is close or has already occurred, hence the watches and warnings.

Cherry blossom trees are about to be in full bloom!

So when will we warm up?

Tuesday is officially the beginning of spring — known as the Vernal Equinox — and after the freezing start, a strong southwest wind will push temperatures to the upper 50s, followed by upper 60s on Wednesday.

However, we have to be aware of a fire danger in the strong winds and low humidity that will prevail after our cold morning lows.

