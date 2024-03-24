March 23 election: Slaughter elects police chief, aldermen and Jackson board race goes to runoff

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — East Feliciana Parish voters elected Howard Henderson II, No Party, as the next Slaughter police chief and “Mitch” Harrell, Democrat, as Jackson’s marshal in complete but unofficial results.

Henderson had 63% of the vote in complete but unofficial results, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State website. Chance Davis, Republican, had 22% of the vote, and Joseph Beavers, Democrat, had 15%.

Harrell took 63% of the vote in the race against Ray “Bubba” Allen.

Slaughter had to select five aldermen. Candidates, by order of votes, were:

“Nyki” Paxton, Republican: 237, 18%

Allen Hobgood, Republican: 227, 17%

Lynn P. Landry, Republican: 163, 12%

Adele Fleming, No Party: 162, 12%

Craig Soileau, Republican: 160, 12%

Scott Semplonius, Republican: 150, 11%

Hypatia G. “Patia” LaCour, Republican: 133, 10%

Nicholas “Nick” St. Germain, Democrat: 122, 9%

Paxton, Hobgood, Landry, Fleming and Sioleau were winners.

Jackson had to select five board of trustees members. Candidates, by order of votes, were:

James “Bubba” McCrory, Independent: 212, 16%

David Guillory, No Party: 203, 15%

Michael Harrell, Democrat: 201, 15%

William Free, Republican: 163, 12%

Fred Allen Jr., Republican: 149, 11%

“Dane” Brown, No Party: 149, 11%

Joseph D. Griffin Jr., Democrat: 144, 11%

“Rafe” Stewart, Democrat: 137, 10%

According to the Louisiana SOS website, “If the number of candidates receiving the highest tie vote exceeds the number of persons to be elected, they all advance to the general election.”

McCrory, Guilory, Harrell, Free, Allen and Brown will be in a runoff.

Across the state, voters cast ballots in the Presidential Preference Primary and municipal and local primary elections.

James M. “Jimmy” Norsworthy III, was elected the mayor of Jackson unopposed at qualifying. Janis Landry also won the Slaughter mayoral seat unopposed, as did Rebecca “Becky” Bellue in the village of Norwood.

All three aldermen in Norwood were also elected unopposed: “Ronnie” Jett, “Trey” Poole and Kimmi Sellers.

The Municipal General Election in Louisiana will be on Saturday, April 27.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.