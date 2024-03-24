March 23 election: East Baton Rouge Parish voters re-elect Baker mayor, chief of police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Saturday, March 23, East Baton Rouge Parish voters re-elected Darnell Waites as the mayor of Baker, elected Carl Dunn as Baker police chief and chose Emily Soule as the new District 8 School Board member.

The race for District 4 Councilmember in Baker will go to a runoff between Robert Young, who had 47% of the votes, and Toni Jackson, who had 39%. Both Democrats. According to complete but unofficial results on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, Antonia Cane got 9% of the vote and Shaderick Emery had 5%.

Waites earned 54% of the votes, compared to three other candidates: Brenda Jackson, who had 27%; Doris Alexander, who had 11%; and Denise Stevenson, who had 8%.

Dunn claimed 65% of the votes. Willie Brooks III, Democrat, had 35%.

Soule’ had 55% of the votes against Steve Crump, No Party, who had 45% of the votes.

Across the state, voters cast ballots in the Presidential Preference Primary and municipal and local primary elections.

Previously, Charles Vincent, Democrat, won the District 1 council seat in Baker unopposed at qualifying. Cedric Murphy took the District 5 seat unopposed when competitor Crodell Veal withdrew; both are Democrats.

The Municipal General Election in Louisiana, which will determine local runoff races, will be held on Saturday, April 27.

