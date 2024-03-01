March 12 forum planned on 'creative spaces' in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie residents are invited to learn about "creative spaces in our community" during an "Arts and Culture Matter" public forum on Tuesday, March 12, at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.

According to the release, national consultant Artspace "will share examples of creative space projects and arts assets to spur ideas and facilitate conversations about what the public would like to see in Muncie."

Hours for the forum will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County has invited Artspace, a leading nonprofit developer and consultant of affordable space for artists and arts organizations, to "develop a Creative Space Action Plan that articulates short and long-term implementation strategies for strengthening the local creative sector," the release said.

This plan will serve as a roadmap to "support arts and creative placemaking activities that establish an arts identity for Muncie and Delaware County."

“Arts, entertainment, and recreation have the potential to create a culture of pride for a community,” said Marcy Minton, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County. “This is an opportunity to have a plan that builds upon positive momentum and embraces the arts in Muncie and Delaware County.”

Community members attending the public forum can expect to share ideas "about what the creative sector is missing, provide feedback about potential sites for creative space redevelopment projects, and look at fresh ideas to serve the needs of creatives in Muncie."

The Community Foundation engaged Artspace with the support of a planning grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

