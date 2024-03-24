Marathon, nonprofits, summer camp among this week's community news

Hope and Healing Place to host its 15th annual Half Marathon in May

The Hope & Healing Place (HHP) invites one and all to come and run the distance and help others along their healing journey, by participating in the 2024 Hope and Healing Half Marathon Race and Relay. Join them at Amarillo National Bank Plaza 1, located at 4th and Polk, on Saturday, May 11 from 7:00 a.m. (5-hour limit).

This popular track and field certified course is timed by Gabe Walker's “It’s about Timing” and whisks runners through scenic downtown and historic Oliver Eakle and Woflin neighborhoods, past parks, and through central Amarillo. Awards will be given out after the race and runners need to be present to receive their awards for Best Female Overall, Best Male Overall, Top 2-Person Relay, and Top 4-Person Relay.

The Hope & Healing Place (HHP) invites one and all to come and run the distance and help others along their healing journey, by participating in the 2024 Hope and Healing Half Marathon Race and Relay at Amarillo National Bank Plaza 1 on May 11.

"The Hope & Healing Place helps individuals navigate the "new normal" of life after the death of significant individuals in their lives. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and we know exercise improves mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, and negative mood, improving self-esteem and cognitive function. It makes sense to use a half marathon as a way to raise funds and awareness of our programs to the community while providing an opportunity to improve the health and wellbeing of those who enjoy running. Join us in celebrating memories of what used to be with the hope of a life well lived." said Candice Kirkpatrick, Executive Director of The Hope & Healing Place.

Cost for the 15th annual fundraiser is $70 minimum - the price depends on registration type: individual runner, 2 person relay, or 4-person relay. Registration is open until 4 p.m. on May 10; there will be no day-of registrations. To get registered, visit https://bit.ly/HOPE_2024Marathon.

Sponsors, whose support makes events like these possible, include Axigent as well as Baptist Community Services, Sims Architects, United, Nobox Creative, and Amarillo National Bank. Those who are interested in being a sponsor, volunteering, or donating are asked to contact Cakki at either development@hhpamarillo.org or (806) 371-8998 ext 3.

HHP is the sole grief center offering services in the Texas Panhandle at no charge, according to a news release. To learn more about HHP and the event, visit their Facebook event page or contact Cakki Wall at 806-371-8998 Ext. 3.

Inspiritus partners with officials to provide Volunteer Reception Center and deploy field operations for debris removal

BORGER — Inspiritus, a faith-based nonprofit helping individuals move from surviving to thriving, is working closely with city and county officials to coordinate volunteers and heavy equipment to provide free debris removal, home assessments and long-term recovery assistance for those impacted by this month’s wildfires.

In partnership with city and county officials, Inspiritus is operating a Volunteer Reception Center to provide a central location to best deploy resources to provide essential services along with hope and encouragement to the community. Inspiritus is also running the Texas Panhandle Wildfire Hotline, which serves as the main receiving line for individuals and families to make requests for help.

“We are grateful for volunteers from the community, the region and across the country who are sacrificing their time and coming to Borger to provide hope and support to people in Hutchinson County who desperately need it,” said Julie Dimitrov, Disaster Relief Volunteer Manager. “This community is made up of individuals and families who are especially vulnerable following a natural disaster, with average home prices around $40K and 60% are uninsured. We are grateful to be able to remain in this community and partnering with local leaders in leading efforts to provide volunteers, resources and support to a community with nowhere else to turn.”

According to preliminary estimates, nearly 300 homes in Hutchinson County, population 20,495, were destroyed by the wildfires. Inspiritus Disaster Relief has committed to a 30-day response on the ground, establishing a base of operations at Borger First Church of the Nazarene and are assisting the most vulnerable families impacted by the wildfires in Stinnett and Fritch. Inspiritus is also in talks with local partners regarding how it might assist homeowners in the upcoming long term recovery rebuilding process, over the year ahead.

To make a request for help, you can contact the Texas Panhandle Wildfire Hotline at (806) 273- 0955, and to learn more or to donate to response efforts, visit https://weinspirit.org/disaster-relief or call (833) 736-3467.

PILC helps people with disabilities

The PILC (Panhandle Independent Living Center) is a private, non-profit, non-residential organization, directed by and for people with disabilities. Their mission is "To encourage and support people with disabilities to exercise their choice toward independence," and their vision is "to ensure that people with disabilities are able to advocate for themselves without fear or judgment."

Services are provided at no cost to people with disabilities. The counties served are Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher and Wheeler.

Their five core services are Individual and Systems Advocacy, Peer Counseling and Support, Information and Referral, Independent Living Skills, and Youth Transition to Adulthood. Additional services include ILS (Independent Living Services) the ILS program can assist with the purchase of DME (Durable Medical Equipment), Veteran Connection, PEP (Parents Encouraging Parents) support group, TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) Support group, Transportation training, YES (Youth Encountering Success) after school.

In addition to services provided PILC was awarded a grant from the ADVC (The Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative) this grant has allowed PIL to outreach the 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle and host educational events or vaccine clinics in partnership with United Pharmacies, Amarillo Health Department, and Martin Tipton Pharmacy.

Registration is now open for summer camps at the Don Harrington Discovery Center in Amarillo.

DHDC opens registration for Summer Camp Discovery, offers 8 different themes

DHDC’s Summer Camp Discovery is officially open for registration. Caregivers have eight themes to choose from over the summer and can register for one week or multiple, with a three-day camp the week of July 4. Summer Camp Discovery is meant for children ages 3 years old to those entering the fifth grade and will separate campers into different classrooms so they can learn on their level amongst their peers.

Each weekly theme is packed with age-appropriate activities, crafts, science demonstrations, discovery, and fun. DHDC’s science-based curriculum is taught by qualified teachers who undergo first aid and CPR training and training on experiential learning. This year's themes include Mysterious Matter (June 3-7), Fast and Furious (June 10-14), Exploration Earth (June 17-21), Eco-Adventure (June 24-28), Dinos of the Deep (three-day water camp, July 1-3), The Land Before Time (July 8-12), Lost in the Solar System (July 15-19) and So You Think You Can Spy? (July 22-26).

Spots are limited, and registration is now open at DHDC.org. Cost is $175/week for members and $225/week for non-members. Pre-care and after-care options are available.

Follow DHDC on Facebook and Instagram for more information on their community programsand upcoming day camps. Information can be found on their website as well.

WT winners of esteemed regional scholarship honored at luncheon

CANYON — West Texas A&M University honored 19 students chosen for a prestigious regional scholarship at a recent luncheon.

The students are among thousands of students from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah or Wyoming who have received Daniels Scholarships. Established in 2000, the Daniels Fund has since awarded more than $260 million in scholarships to more than 5,000 Daniels Scholars to attend any university in the United States. WT’s Daniels Scholars — both current students and alumni — were honored during a March 19 luncheon in the Fairly Group Club at Bain Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium on WT’s campus. The Daniels Fund was established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels.

“The WT Daniels Fund Scholars are the embodiment of Bill Daniels’ legacy to provide students an opportunity to change not only their lives, but the lives of their families and communities,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “The values which drive the mission of the Daniels Fund align with the values of WT and the people of this region. We are grateful to the Daniels Fund for investing in WT students.”

This week's Amarillo Crime Stoppers' crime of the week involves a theft reported March 11 from an enclosed trailer, which included handmade sterling silver pieces consisting of jewelry, spurs and other western items, marked with two bumblebees or the name “Butters." The stolen items were brought into Amarillo for the Western Antiques and Collectible show.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers' crime of the week: Reward increased for theft of items brought in for Western Antiques and Collectible show

This week's Amarillo Crime Stoppers' crime of the week involves a recent theft. According to an update, on Monday, March 11 just before 7 a.m., Amarillo police officers were sent to the 1700 block of Airport Boulevard on a reported theft from an enclosed trailer.

People who were in town for the Western Antiques and Collectible show came out and found that the lock had been cut off of the trailer and its contents removed. The items taken were all handmade sterling silver pieces consisting of jewelry, spurs and other western items. All of the items stolen are marked with two bumblebees or the name “Butters”.

If you have information on this crime or know who the suspects are, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374 4400. You will remain anonymous and if the information you provide leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property, you could earn an increased reward up to $2,000. Tips can also be submitted by visiting amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

PACT Act veteran eligibility expanded

Austin - More veterans are now eligible for health care benefits following the VA expansion of the PACT Act * to cover all veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards during military service. This expansion now makes eligible those who served at home as well as abroad. Additionally with this expansion, more veterans can enroll directly into VA health care without any need to first apply for VA benefits. The new rules took effect March 5, 2024.

Veterans who are unsure whether their exposure qualifies for enrollment or if they were previously denied enrollment should visit their VA health care facility or contact a Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Health Care Advocate. Assistance enrolling in VA health care and with resolving VA health care issues is available at no cost from TVC. Find the Health Care Advocates by area at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/health-care-advocacy/ .

Veterans can get assistance filing their disability compensation claims at no cost from TVC Claims at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/claims/appointments/ .

Enacted in August 2022, the PACT Act greatly expanded eligibility for toxic exposure, burn pits and more. Texas leads the nation in veterans filing disability claims associated with the PACT Act, at over 161,920, since it was enacted. Additionally, Texas has the largest veteran population of any state, at over 1,543,350. Veteran populations and claims filing numbers may be found by state with the VA Pact Act Performance Dashboard.

Amarillo releases PIT Count Data; numbers decrease for those experiencing homelessness

The Amarillo Continuum of Care (CoC) released data this week from the 2024 Point in Time (PIT) Count, which is an annual snapshot of the number of people experiencing homelessness in Amarillo in a 24-hour period.

A total of 90 volunteers interviewed individuals experiencing homelessness across Amarillo. Data was recorded with a mobile app. The latest data shows a decrease in the number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Amarillo, according to a city news release; however, there is still work to be done.

“While the numbers are encouraging, Amarillo still has way too many people just surviving every day without safety, food and even bathrooms,” said City of Amarillo Director of Community Development Jason Riddlespurger, who serves on the CoC board. “Another factor to consider is that the weather was not great the day of the count – it was cold and rained all day. This likely drove people to more hidden locations, making it difficult to locate many individuals. I would estimate an additional 50 or so people were not located due to the weather.”

A few takeaways from PIT Count data: a total of 525 people are experiencing homelessness in Amarillo, according to the data, which is a drop from 692 counted in 2023. This number consists of 262 sheltered and 263 unsheltered. Four individuals (0.7 percent) are veterans – three in an emergency shelter and one unsheltered.

The percentage of chronically homeless is 10.5 percent. Individuals who have a disability and have been homeless more than 12 months or on at least four separate occasions in the past three years are considered chronically homeless. In 2018, Amarillo’s rate of chronically homeless was more than 35 percent.

PIT Count data is sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The data is used to help address future funding for homeless programs and initiatives. For more information contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area Our Town briefs for March 24, 2024