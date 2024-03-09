Marathon County home listings asked for more money in February. What's the current median price?

The median home in Marathon County listed for $350,725 in February, up 0.2% from the previous month's $349,925, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to February 2023, the median home list price increased 19.2% from $278,905.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Marathon County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.jsonline.com.

Marathon County's median home was 1,976 square feet, listed at $168 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 24.4% from February 2023.

Listings in Marathon County moved briskly, at a median of 47 days listed compared to the February national median of 61 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 59 days on the market. Around 66 homes were newly listed on the market in February, a 32% increase from 50 new listings in February 2023.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the Wausau-Weston metro area, median home prices rose to $348,645, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 1,849 square feet, at a list price of $174 per square foot.

In Wisconsin, median home prices were $374,775, a slight increase from January. The median Wisconsin home listed for sale had 1,769 square feet, with a price of $206 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $415,500, a slight increase from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,819 square feet, with a price of $224 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices and then dividing it by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Marathon County home listings asked for more money in February