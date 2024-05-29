New maps show increase of more than 6,000 structures in flood plains in Williamson County

The number of structures in 100-year flood plains in Williamson County has increased by more than 6,000 since 1994, according to updated maps from a county study. The maps use the most recent rainfall analysis from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and new data on streams and tributaries provided by county consultants.

"It's possible a lot of people might discover they are living in a 100-year flood plain and they didn't know it," said Cindy Engelhardt, a vice president at Halff, an engineering company working with the county to produce the maps.

The county is making nine public presentations about the new preliminary maps across Williamson County in the coming weeks. Participants will be able to put their address in a computer and see if their property is in a flood plain. They also will be able to compare previous flood plain maps with the new ones.

Williamson County has updated its flood plain map to include 1,300 miles of streams and tributaries with more than 4,000 structures along them.

The public can also go online to view and use the maps at wilcotx.gov/475/Atlas-14.

The maps include 1,300 miles of streams and tributaries that were never previously mapped by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Engelhardt. The county looked at much smaller areas of drainage than FEMA did, she said.

The newly mapped streams and tributaries have 4,130 structures in the 100-year flood plain, she said. Those structures make up 36% of the 11,550 structures in flood plains on the new maps, Engelhardt said. The previous maps, which included rainfall data that hadn't been updated since 1994, only had 5,300 structures touching a FEMA flood plain, she said.

The new flood plain areas have not yet been submitted for approval to FEMA, said Connie Odom, a county spokeswoman. Property owners in FEMA-approved flood plains are required to have flood insurance if they have a mortgage from a federally backed lender, according to the FEMA website.

Engelhardt said she wanted to caution property owners that just because their property is in a flood plain doesn't mean it will flood because the new maps don't include the elevation of the structures.

The maps also don't include how high the water will rise with different amounts of rainfall, but that information will be included when the project is finished by the end of the year, she said. By year's end, the maps also will include updated ground elevations, Engelhardt said. They currently include ground elevations from 2017.

"We think it's better to provide builders, homeowners and property owners the best technical information possible so people can make decisions about whether to build or not," said Bob Daigh, the county's director of infrastructure. "They might want to build the slab up an extra foot or two."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration analyzed historical rainfall records from 1994 to 2017 to produce updated precipitation-frequency estimates across the country. The data, called the NOAA Atlas 14 rainfall, were provided to Texas in 2018, according to the county's website.

It showed the intensity of a 100-year-flood in Williamson County had increased from 8 to 10 inches dropping in a 24-hour period to 10 to 12 inches, Engelhardt said.

Heavy rainfall events in Williamson County that the NOAA data included were Tropical Storm Hermine in 2012 that dumped 14 inches in Georgetown and the 2015 Memorial Day floods that caused an estimated $6.7 million in damage to public structures in Williamson County.

The Legislature asked the Texas Water Development Board in 2019 to identify areas at risk of flooding and potential mitigation measures, according to the county's website. The board then partnered with Williamson County in 2021 to start the mapping study for several purposes, including modeling streams and waterways that had never been studied, gathering accurate information about topography, drainage structures and bridges, and to develop mitigation measures to reduce flooding, the website said.

The public presentations are scheduled for:

Wednesday: Williamson County Georgetown Annex, 100 Wilco Way, Room 226

Thursday : Williamson County Jester Center, 1801 E Old Settlers Blvd. in Round Rock

Monday: The Retreat Activity Center, 1220 Cattleman Drive in Sun City

June 4: East Williamson County Higher Education Center, 1600 Innovation Blvd. in Hutto

June 5: Dickey Givens Center, 1015 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Taylor

June 6: Williamson County Cedar Park Annex, Justice of the Peace No. 2 courtroom, 350 Discovery Blvd.

June 10: Walburg Community Center, 4000 FM 972 in Georgetown

June 11: Sonterra MUD Clubhouse, 510 Sonterra Blvd. in Jarrell

June 17: St. Dominic Savio Catholic School (in the library), 9300 Neenah Ave. in Austin

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 6,000 more structures in new Williamson County flood plains maps