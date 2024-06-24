MAPS 3 was only ideas 15 years ago. Now, it's changed the OKC landscape

The next time you stand at the corner of Oklahoma City Boulevard and S Robinson Avenue in downtown Oklahoma City, take a moment to reflect on how far OKC has come.

Fifteen years ago, the MAPS 3 Convention Center, the OKC Streetcar and the 70-acre Scissortail Park were only ideas on a ballot. Since then, Oklahoma City has undergone an incredible transformation. As the chairman of the MAPS 3 Citizens Advisory Board, I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the development of this remarkable program. This month, our duties conclude, and our team is celebrating the results.

The completion of MAPS 3, a $777 million capital improvement initiative, marks a significant milestone in our city's history. This achievement was made possible through the steadfast dedication of hardworking city staff, consultants, project operators, the Citizens Advisory Board, subcommittee volunteers and the collective investment of our community.

MAPS 3 has redefined our urban landscape through the successful completion of eight major projects, each designed to improve the quality of life for all residents of Oklahoma City. From the development of parks and recreational facilities to the expansion of our connectivity infrastructure and health and wellness amenities, the program was carefully planned and delivered within our budget and with excess funds to enhance some MAPS projects.

One of the most notable aspects of MAPS 3 is the spirit of volunteerism that fueled its success. A group of diverse volunteers gave of their time, expertise and passion for more than 14 years, ensuring the integrity and quality of each project. Their dedication helped achieve these extraordinary results.

The Citizens Advisory Board had the privilege of guiding and overseeing the successful completion of these projects. This program brought us some of the most iconic structures in our skyline, as well as spectacular facilities for residents and visitors alike to enjoy. The MAPS 3 projects included Scissortail Park, the Oklahoma City Streetcar, Riversport Rapids, the Oklahoma City Convention Center, the Bennett Event Center, 55 miles of new sidewalks, three new trails, and four new senior health and wellness centers.

What makes these accomplishments even more remarkable is they were achieved without incurring debt. This success story demonstrates the power of the people of Oklahoma City who decided to continue investing in their own future. Through your support and participation, we have proven once again that a community united by a common vision can accomplish great things.

As we look back on the successes of MAPS 3, it is important to recognize and celebrate the collective effort that has brought us to this point. The transformation of our city is a shared achievement, and it is my sincere belief that the benefits will be felt for generations to come.

I extend my deepest gratitude to Mayor Mick Cornett, Mayor David Holt, the city council, the oversight volunteers and to all the residents of Oklahoma City for your trust and commitment. Together, we have built a brighter, stronger and more vibrant city. As we move forward, let us continue to build on this foundation of community spirit and civic engagement, knowing that the future of our city is in our hands. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey and for believing in the power of community investment.

Tom McDaniel

Tom McDaniel is president of the American Fidelity Foundation and chairman of the MAPS 3 Citizens Advisory Board.

