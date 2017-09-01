Mapped: How much space would it take to sustain the world's largest cities by solar energy?

Mapped: How could we sustain the world's largest cities by solar energy?

The world's fossil fuel resources are only becoming more limited. With our increasingly large global footprint, the need for renewable energy is amplifying.

But the impact of renewables might be less than once thought - with new research from RS Components revealing how little land is needed to power some of the world's major cities.

Of the world's largest 100 cities, 80 would need less than 10 per cent of their land area to be converted into solar panels to sustain their energy usage, according to the research.

Many of these are concentrated around the equator, receiving more sunshine hours per year.

Which cities would need the most solar panels to meet demand?

The US Department of energy states that more power from the sun hits the Earth in a single hour than humanity uses in an entire year.

But there are some cities that are more equipped to grasp this opportunity than others.

According to the data, Paris is the most power-hungry city. Nearly half - some 44.2 per cent - of Paris' land space needs to be accommodated by solar panels to harness the sheer amount of energy needed to run the city.

This is significantly higher than cities such as Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Nairobi (Kenya), Khartoum (Sudan) and Harbin (China), which would each require less than one in 500 square metres of their land space to be covered in solar panels.

The easiest and hardest cities to power with solar

London, by contrast, would require 8.8 per cent of its land area to have solar panels in order to sustain it. It would need 138km2 of solar panels to provide energy for its nine million inhabitants.

The UK's capital city places ninth in the list for cities requiring the most space to be set aside for solar panels.

Moscow, Russia and New York City, United States also take spots in the top 10, at 6th and 7th respectively.

The top five cities with the smallest areas of solar panels needed to power them are:

Kuwait (City size: 200 km2, solar panel size: 1 km2) Dar es Salaam, Tanzania (City size: 1,590 km2, solar panel size: 1 km2) Nairobi, Kenya (City size: 696 km2, solar panel size: 1 km2) Accra, Ghana (City size: 173 km2, solar panel size: 2 km2) Khartoum, Sudan (City size: 932 km2, solar panel size: 2 km2)

While these five cities would require the largest areas of solar panels:

Chongqing, China, Asia (City size: 82,403 km2, solar panel size: 684 km2) Tokyo, Japan (City size: 2,188 km2, solar panel size: 284 km2) Shanghai, China (City size: 6,340 km2, solar panel size: 267 km2) Seoul, South Korea (City size: 605 km2, solar panel size: 254 km2) Chengdu, China (City size: 14,378 km2, solar panel size: 242 km2)

Asia tops the list for the continent that would need to designate the largest space to power it’s biggest cities by solar. Cities in Asia claim seven of the top 10 spaces where the largest amount of space is required.

How the world's biggest cities could be funded by solar

Electricity consumption is estimated using the population of the city and per capita consumption of the country where that city is located. Number of sunshine hours taken from weather and climate and statistics sites. Land Art Generator Initiative’s estimate of solar power potential at 0.2 kW per square meter was used to estimate the total area of solar panels needed.