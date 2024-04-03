Maplewood City Hall launches ‘No Mow April’ initiative for pollinator preservation

MAPLEWOOD Mo — Maplewood City Hall is encouraging its community to refrain from mowing their lawns from April 1 to 30 to preserve pollinator-friendly habitats for early spring.

No Mow April is an initiative promoting conservation by encouraging the public to avoid frequent lawn mowing throughout April. According to Bee City USA mowing less in the spring creates habitat for early pollinators.

No Mo April initiative is particularly focused on in urban areas where floral resources are often scarce. Maplewood will suspend enforcement of regulations regarding long grass, allowing property owners to delay or minimize lawn mowing from April 1 to 30 to foster pollinator-friendly habitats early in the growing season.

The city will also limit its mowing to areas excluding those required for specific recreational and sports activities.

While participation is voluntary, registering for the program is encouraged to help the city keep track on who is participating in the program and provide support to property owners in case of neighbor complaints.

Registered program participants can obtain a No Mow April yard sign for a nominal fee of $7, with one sign per household available for pickup at Maplewood City Hall during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m..

