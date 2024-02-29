Maple syrup festivals return to the Miami Valley this spring

Feb. 29—With spring on its way, it's time to tap into sweet celebrations of local maple syrup.

Five Ohio state parks are hosting maple syrup festivals, including Hueston Woods State Park and Indian Lake State Park in the Miami Valley.

"As the sap flows and the trees awaken, Ohio's maple syrup festivals offer a sweet escape into nature at several of our parks," Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz said. "This is a great way for families to connect with the great outdoors and each other."

All events are free, but visitors should remember to bring cash to shop from local vendors and grab some maple syrup.

The festivals are scheduled for the following dates:

Hueston Woods State Park: 57th annual Maple Syrup Festival

March 2, 3, 9 and 10 from noon to 4 p.m.

The annual festival includes hayride from the beach parking lot to that starting point of a trail. Hike though the 200-acre "Big Woods" nature preserve with a guide sharing tips on maple syrup production.

Food and drink, including locally produced maple syrup, is also available for purchase.

Indian Lake State Park: Maple Syrup Festival

March 16 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and March 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Demonstrators will show how sap is transformed into maple syrup. A pure maple syrup and pancake breakfast is also available for purchase.

Maple syrup festivals and celebrations will also be at Hocking Hills State Park, Malabar Farm State Park and Punderston State Park.

For more information visit ODNR's website at https://ohiodnr.gov/home.