Maple Syrup 101: Lincoln Akerman School students tap into fun at the Sugar Shack

HAMPTON FALLS — One of the sweetest events of the season takes place this Saturday, March 9, when Lincoln Akerman School’s Sugar Shack opens up to celebrate all things maple.

Running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sugar Shack beside the school’s Exeter Road campus, Jim Cutting’s fourth-grade students will be on hand to give everyone attending a primer on maple syrup in all its wonder.

“There’ll be maple popcorn, maple candy, maple cotton candy, maple cookies and maple syrup,” said Cutting, who’s been teaching his hands-on maple syrup unit to students for 30 years.

Lincoln Akerman School fourth-grade teacher Jim Cutting has been teaching students how to make maple syrup for more than 30 years.

Students will be available, encouraging guests to sample their wares, and teaching novices all they need to know about syrup like how it’s harvested, made and all of the different grades.

Cutting said this hasn’t been the most productive winter weather-wise for the production of maple syrup. What’s usually needed for an abundant flow of sap from trees is “cold nights and warm days,” but that combo has been pretty rare this year.

Students from Lincoln Akerman School will show off their maple syrup products at the Sugar Shack event on Saturday, March 9.

Weather notwithstanding, Cutting said, it doesn’t matter if the students make a thousand gallons of syrup or 20. It’s the process that teaches lessons in nature, in science, and even in the economic theory of supply and demand.

“The students tap the trees, collect the sap and boil it down to make the syrup,” he said. “And they’ll be there to talk about it.”

The refining of sugar maple tree sap into delectable pure maple syrup is one of New Hampshire’s sweetest industries, sought nationwide as one of the most authentic flavors of New England. Its laborious nature and limited supply drive up its cost, which as well as its color, is why many consider Granite State maple syrup “liquid gold.”

All are welcome, Cutting said, for the day is a chance for people to enjoy some tasty maple goodies while students share what they have learned with their community.

The event is free, thanks to the students, parents, teachers and volunteers, although donations to help the program continue are gratefully accepted.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Lincoln Akerman School students tap into fun at the Sugar Shack