Maple Rapids couple had no idea they were lottery winners until friend made a phone call

Ronda and Dean Sills, who own Carl's Market in Maple Rapids, won $100,000 in the Fantasy 5 lottery game.

LANSING — The owner of a Maple Rapids convenience store had no idea she'd purchased a jackpot Fantasy 5 lottery ticket until someone called her husband after hearing that the store had sold a winning ticket.

Ronda Sills, of Maple Rapids, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Dec. 30 drawing to win the $100,000 prize: 14-16-22-28-31. She bought her winning ticket at Carl’s Market, 114 W. Main St., which she and her husband, Dean, own.

“I was heading out for the day and decided to buy a Fantasy 5 ticket with the few bucks I had in my pocket,” Sills, 55, said. “The following week, my husband got a call from a friend who had overheard our store had sold the jackpot winning Fantasy 5 ticket.

Dean Sills said he had a feeling his wife had bought the ticket after talking to his friend.

“I called her right away and asked her to look at the ticket," he said. "While we were on the phone, my Lottery sales representative called me to congratulate our store on selling a jackpot winner. When I got back on the line with Ronda, I could hear it in her voice that we had won the jackpot!”

Ronda and Dean Sills visited Lottery headquarters to claim the prize. They plan to pay bills and then save the remainder.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Maple Rapids couple wins $100k in Michigan's Fantasy 5 lottery game