Map shows states affected by recalled cucumbers potentially contaminated with salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday announced a recall of cucumbers potentially contaminated with salmonella. The cucumbers were shipped to wholesalers and distributed in 14 states between May 17th through May 21st, 2024.

The recall was initiated after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture informed Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray, Florida that a product sample tested positive for salmonella.

The recall: Cucumbers in 14 states recalled over potential salmonella contamination

Map shows which states are affected by recall

The FDA is currently testing affected produce to see if there are any connections to ongoing outbreaks. They recommend checking with your local retailer to find out if they sell cucumbers from this provider.

States the cucumbers were sent to include:

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Maryland

North Carolina

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Symptoms of and treatment for salmonella disease

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. The signs of salmonella poisoning include:

Bloody diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts more than three days without improving

Diarrhea and fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit

Excessive vomiting, especially if it prevents you from keeping liquids down

Signs of dehydration, including dry mouth and throat, infrequent peeing and feeling dizzy when standing up

Stomach cramps

These symptoms most commonly occur between six hours and six days after exposure. Though most people recover in four to seven days, those with weakened immune systems, including children younger than 5 and adults over 65, may experience more severe symptoms that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Contributing: James Powel and Gabe Hauari

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cucumber recall 2024: Map shows states potentially impacted