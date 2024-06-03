Map shows states affected by recalled cucumbers potentially contaminated with salmonella
The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday announced a recall of cucumbers potentially contaminated with salmonella. The cucumbers were shipped to wholesalers and distributed in 14 states between May 17th through May 21st, 2024.
The recall was initiated after the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture informed Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. of Delray, Florida that a product sample tested positive for salmonella.
The FDA is currently testing affected produce to see if there are any connections to ongoing outbreaks. They recommend checking with your local retailer to find out if they sell cucumbers from this provider.
States the cucumbers were sent to include:
Alabama
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Maryland
North Carolina
New Jersey
New York
Ohio
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Tennessee
Virginia
West Virginia
Symptoms of and treatment for salmonella disease
Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. The signs of salmonella poisoning include:
Bloody diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts more than three days without improving
Diarrhea and fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit
Excessive vomiting, especially if it prevents you from keeping liquids down
Signs of dehydration, including dry mouth and throat, infrequent peeing and feeling dizzy when standing up
Stomach cramps
These symptoms most commonly occur between six hours and six days after exposure. Though most people recover in four to seven days, those with weakened immune systems, including children younger than 5 and adults over 65, may experience more severe symptoms that require medical treatment or hospitalization.
