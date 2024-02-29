Map: See how the largest Texas wildfire compares to where you live

The deadly wildfires in Texas, the largest in the state’s history and which are now spreading into Oklahoma, cover an area nearly the size of Delaware’s land. The most massive of the blazes, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, is larger than Rhode Island.

But how big is that really?

To get a sense of the scale of the Smokehouse Creek Fire’s million-plus acres, use the map below to compare the blaze to any of the most-populous cities or towns in the U.S.

