Many workers shut out by early start to Cape Council meetings

Dear mayor and Council members, I'm writing to respectfully ask that you please reconsider the decision made at the Wednesday, April 10, Committee of the Whole meeting to move regular City Council meetings from 4:30 p.m. to 9 a.m.

While I understand the reasons provided by the members who supported this change, I strongly believe the public benefit and opportunity for in-person engagement FAR outweighs the arguments that "city business should be done during business hours" and "evening meetings require staff to stay long hours."

Charlie Pease

The extra hours have always been part of the job for salaried employees, and supervisors can find better solutions such as flexing schedules if needed.

The opportunity for entire occupational sectors to attend and provide in-person input will effectively be stifled by this change of meeting time to 9 a.m. for regular City Council meetings.

Here are a few job categories that come to mind immediately (but MANY more with normal working hours that are generally inflexible will be impacted): Educators; city and county workers; first responders who work day shifts; health care workers who work day shifts.

In order for teachers to attend morning regular Council meetings, for example, they would need to take time off work and potentially use paid personal/sick time. Most teachers will opt not to do this simply because of the work required to prepare lesson plans for a substitute, let alone the very real out-of-pocket cost of having to use a personal day in order to participate in-person at Council meetings.

What about City of Cape Coral staff or first responders who want to show strength in numbers by attending in-person or have the benefit of speaking in-person when issues such as compensation and other items that impact them are on the agenda? Physical presence often has a very real impact.

Will City of Cape Coral staff and first responders be able to attend morning Council meetings and flex their schedules without effectively paying out of pocket by using paid time off?

Most of the time, work logistics simply don't allow for this (e.g., first responders likely won't have coverage available to take their shifts, so flexing work schedules would be a non-starter).

Even those who do have the ability to flex their schedule with supervisor approval may feel uncomfortable attending morning meetings "as a citizen" during normal work hours. Many observers will (unfairly) say, "Shouldn't they be at work?"

The Council represents regular working people who should have a chance to attend regular City Council meetings in-person if they so choose. With a 9 a.m. start, the vast majority of these folks will find it very difficult to participate.

I urge you to please reconsider and bring this topic back up for discussion again.

Charlie Pease is a former middle and high school teacher, K-12 school administrator, and current director of Cape Coral Technical College. He is also currently a candidate for Cape Coral City Council District 5. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Florida and earned his MBA and Master of Arts in Education Policy and Leadership from the University of Michigan.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Many workers shut out by early start to Cape Council meetings