How many of these veteran traits are you guilty of?

"I'm a veteran, of course I have my multi-tool and ibuprofen with me at all times."

Pin-Ups for Vets recruited the military community to join in on the "of course" viral trend circulating the internet — and it's been a smash hit online, with tens of thousands of views and hundreds of comments coming in to laugh at inside jokes, add in new ones, and reminisce in the joys and trappings of military service.

WATCH the Pin-Ups for Vets video:

https://youtu.be/YAqOczScvU0?feature=shared

Non-profit organization Pin-Ups for Vets has had a busy start to 2024, with back-to-back VA and military hospital visits , morale-boosting events for the military community , and making headlines across the country promoting veteran welfare — but they’ve still managed to find the time to have a little fun. When founder Gina Elise asked her Ambassadors to chime in on typical military veteran traits, the troops jumped right in.

From nailing proper push-up form to joking about tinnitus (the struggle is real!) to telling inappropriate stories, the Ambassadors of Pin-Ups for Vets tell it straight . They might be known for their iconic WWII-era outfits and styling, but make no mistake — these veterans answered the call to service in all the branches of the military. Now, they’re dedicated to helping to improve the lives of deployed and hospitalized servicemembers and their families. The organization raises funds to donate rehabilitation equipment to military and VA hospitals, to send care packages to deployed troops, and to take care of Gold Star families and military caretakers here at home.

Pin-ups for Vets pose with their calendars. Photo courtesy of Pin-ups for vets.

Check out their video and let us know how many veteran stereotypes you are guilty of! And if you want to support the mission of Pin-Ups for Vets, be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram . Don’t forget to check out their shop for patriotic goods, service-themed t-shirts, and, of course, their world-renowned pin-up calendar starring real military veterans!