How many tornadoes have hit the Treasure Coast? When was the last fatal tornado?

An EF1 tornado touched down June 12 in the Hobe Sound and Jupiter Island area, taking down Ficus trees lining Bridge Road with wind speeds between 85 and 90 mph.

This is the second tornado to touchdown on the Treasure Coast this year, according to TCPalm's tornado database, which uses National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data. An EF0 tornado, the weakest tornado rating, swept through about eight miles January 15 in Martin County.

Tornadoes and other natural weather events are tracked by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration with their database ranging from January 1950 to February 2024.

Database: See every tornado on the Treasure Coast since 1950

How many tornadoes have hit the Treasure Coast?

Throughout 74 years, 110 tornadoes have been reported across the Treasure Coast, ranging from EF0 to EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale. Here's what each ranking means:

F0: Gale; 65 to 85 mph

F1: Weak; 86 to 110 mph

F2: Strong; 111 to 135 mph

F3: Severe; 136 to 165 mph

F4: Devastating; 166 to 200 mph

F5: Incredible; over 200 mph

The county with the most tornadoes is St. Lucie County with 47; Martin County with 36, not including the June 12; and 27 in Indian River County.

Has there ever been a deadly tornado on the Treasure Coast?

In more than seven decades, there has been one deadly tornado on the Treasure Coast.

Two people died during an EF3 tornado on Sept. 18, 1954, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration database. The tornado was 33 yards wide.

What has been the most expensive tornado on the Treasure Coast?

An EF1 tornado caused $3.2 million worth of property damage March 9, 1998, in St. Lucie County.

It touched down at St. Lucie County Fairgrounds and destroyed 20 amusement park rides, bleachers, and outbuildings, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data. It then moved toward the St. Lucie County Airport where eight planes were overturned and a hanger was destroyed.

Nobody was injured and no fatalities were reported.

Since 1950, here's the cumulative property damage since 1950:

Indian River: $2.4 million

Martin: $2.07 million, not including damages from June 12

St. Lucie: $4.6 million

When is tornado season in Florida?

Tornadoes can form in various ways during any season, but spring and summer are when Florida gets hit by them the most, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Tornado safety tips

If you find yourself stuck in a tornado, here's what you can do to stay safe, according to the National Weather Service:

Stay weather-ready : Continue listening to local news or a NOAA weather radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.

At home : If a tornado warning strikes, go to your basement, safe room or an interior room away from windows. Don't forget pets if time allows.

At your workplace or school : Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location, avoiding windows and large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

Outside : Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds, mobile home, tent and storage facilities are unsafe. If you have time, get to a safe building.

In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is unsafe, but if you're driving, the best course of action is to get to the closest shelter. If shelter is unavailable, either get down in your car and cover your head or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

Gianna Montesano is TCPalm’s trending reporter. You can contact her at gianna.montesano@tcpalm.com, 772-409-1429, or follow her on X (formerly Twitter) @gonthescene.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: More than 100 tornadoes have hit Treasure Coast in 74 years