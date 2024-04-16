Many streets to close in Scranton for Presidential visit

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Due to the president’s visit on Tuesday, many streets in Lackawanna County will be closed and no parking signs are in place.

Officials say no parking will be allowed on Electric Street from North Washington Avenue all the way to North Blakely Street.

Police say any vehicle in a no-parking zone will be towed beginning at 7:00 a.m.

