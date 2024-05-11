Many saw the northern lights last night. Here's what you might have missed

In case you haven't heard, a global phenomenon is taking place.

Earth is currently experiencing the effects of a geomagnetic storm producing at least seven coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the sun, according to the scientists over at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Those storms are generating stunning views of the northern lights across large portions of the world, including Colorado.

Many took to social media sharing what they saw on Friday night. The aurora is likely to be seen Saturday night as well, weather permitting.

Northern lights seen around the country

The northern lights in South Lake Tahoe in California on May 10, 2024.

The northern lights are seen about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024 at Whiskeytown Lake in California.

Pictures shared from Colorado

I was driving home on a Denver highway - THE HIGHWAY - and all of a sudden my eye got pulled to my left. THIS IS IN DENVER RIGHT NOW I CANNOT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ozPIioijtF — Jen Walton (@mejenwalton) May 11, 2024

The Northern Lights in Northern Colorado tonight. Absolutely unreal.



What a sight 🤩 #COwx #auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/TxKwVNORES — Joe Dahlke (@TheJoeDahlke) May 11, 2024

Seeing some Northern Lights action here in Colorado! pic.twitter.com/riUgFboKvg — E.J. Hassenfratz (@eyedesyn) May 11, 2024

