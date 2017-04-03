How Many Pyramids Of Egypt Are There? At Least One More

Excavators have found what they say is another pyramid from the ancient Egyptian civilization, the Associated Press reported, adding to the dozens we've known about previously.

According to the AP, the new pyramid remains the team found were of the pyramid’s interior and can be dated to about 3,700 years ago, which would put it in the time of the 13th dynasty.

During that period of rule in ancient Egypt, there was a quick turnover of kings, Encyclopaedia Britannica says, with about 70 rulers in a space of 126 years. “Many can have reigned only for months, and there were probably rival claimants to the throne.” The 13th dynasty was also marked by increased immigration from Asia.

Photo: DeAgostini/Getty Images

The AP said the remains of the pyramid interior were dug up in the Dahshur royal burial site about 25 miles south of Cairo. They were near the Bent Pyramid of the 4th dynasty pharaoh Sneferu, which got its name because its bottom half is built on a steeper angle than its top half, giving it a “bent” look. It was built perhaps 1,000 years before the remains that were just discovered, and experts say its appearance suggests it was the ancient Egyptians’ first stab at a smooth-sided pyramid.

