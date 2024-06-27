How many people are without power in mid-Hudson Valley? Track outages

Summer 2024 has already made its mark on the mid-Hudson Valley, with extreme heat followed by severe thunderstorms that knocked out power for more than 28,000 customers Wednesday night. Some residents may not see power restored for several days, according to local utility providers.

Keep yourself informed and ready for any power interruptions in your area using our power outage tracker. The tracker offers real-time updates on affected locations, it provides instant insights to ensure your preparedness.

To monitor outages, simply input your county or explore the interactive map below to pinpoint specific areas experiencing power disruptions.

Power Outage Tracker: Check here for the latest outage reports

How to report an outage

Here are services offered in the mid-Hudson Valley and others around New York − and how to report an outage to each utility provider.

Central Hudson: Call 845-452-2700 or 1-800-527-2714 or visit cenhud.com/Storms to report an outage. You can also text REG to 236483 to enroll and report outages via text.

Orange and Rockland Utilities: Call 1-877-434-4100 or fill out their online form.

NYSEG: Call 1-800-572-1131 for electricity outages or use their online form.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: New York power outage map: Check outages in mid-Hudson Valley