How many people have voted so far in NM primary?

Jun. 4—More than 163,000 New Mexicans have so far cast their votes for the candidates they want to see take up or remain in office.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, 44,313 voters had cast ballots on primary election day, according to data from the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office.

Before Tuesday, nearly 120,000 New Mexicans took advantage of early voting. Some 87,787 people voted early in person and 31,437 voted via absentee ballot.

The total ballots collected as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday totaled 163,537, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

Those identifying as Democrats have so far outnumbered Republicans voting via absentee ballot — 22,466 have voted with an absentee ballot compared to 8,885 Republicans.

Compared to absentee voting, more Republicans showed up in person for early voting, with 36,147 of them making it to the polls. Democrats still outnumbered them, with 51,389 of them voting early in person.

So far on primary day, Democrats have cast slightly more ballots than Republicans. They put in 23,917 votes as of 1 p.m., whereas Republicans had cast 20,224 ballots. Another 171 Libertarians have voted Tuesday and one person who declined to disclose their party.

Overall, 32,516 more Democrats than Republicans have cast ballots so far in the primary election.

Libertarians are also filling out their ballots, and just over 1,000 had submitted votes as of 1 p.m. Additionally, four voters who declined to state their party have cast ballots so far.

New Mexican voters can also utilize same-day registration to update their party affiliation the day of. So far, 4,187 voters have used same-day registration.