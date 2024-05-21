Many mourning loss of political analyst, former KARK 4 News anchor Alice Stewart

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – People across the country are mourning the death of CNN political commentator Alice Stewart.

Officials said Stewart died suddenly Saturday morning at the age of 58.

For many in Arkansas, they first knew her as a reporter and anchor on KARK 4 News a few decades ago.

During her time at the station, she worked alongside Bob Clausen, as they were both reporters and began moving into anchor positions.

“She made everyone better,” Clausen said. “It was one of those things, if you’re not going to get up to speed and run alongside her, she’s going to run away, which is her legacy in a way.”

Clausen added that Stewart gave him a run for his money during their time as reporters, as a fiercely competitive and professional journalist. At the same time, he remembered her humor and outgoing personality that was a light in the newsroom. Clausen said he is better today, professionally and personally, because of Stewart’s life and her faith.

Stewart eventually left KARK to work in Gov. Mike Huckabee’s administration, serving as communications director. She later played a pivotal role in his 2008 and 2016 presidential election campaigns as spokesperson.

She landed at CNN in 2016 as a political commentator ahead of that year’s presidential election. She remained on air ever since, giving insight on political news as recently as Friday night on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.”

While many knew her for success in public service, she was also active in the running world, not only in Arkansas but across the globe.

“I think the thing that’s always stood out with Alice was she was always very kind and warm to people,” Rock City Running owner Bill Torrey told KARK/FOX16. “She always encouraged people on their running.”

That encouragement was also shared with her boss, the former governor and presidential candidate.

In a statement, Governor Huckabee said in part that the news of Stewart’s death was “deeply sobering.”

“Our entire family was shocked to hear of the untimely death of Alice Stewart, who worked as Communications Director in the Governor’s Office and went on to work for my Presidential campaign in 2008. I got to know her well when she was working as an anchor for KARK-TV, Channel 4. She was an avid runner and marathoner and encouraged me during my training for the 2005 Little Rock Marathon. She did an ongoing feature about the training and my completing the marathon, the first of several for me. When the Communications position opened later that year, she came aboard and was a great member of our team. When I left office in 2007 and later started the campaign for President, she was one of my first hires. The news of her death has been deeply sobering to me personally and to my family.”

Reports have stated that Stewart’s body was found outside her home in a northern Virginia neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Limited details have been released, but there’s no suspicion of foul play and officers believe there had been a medical emergency.

