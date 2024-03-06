How many Mexican gray wolves call New Mexico home?

Mar. 5—Mexican gray wolf numbers are on the rise in New Mexico, according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announcement.

The annual Mexican gray wolf census found at least 257 of the endangered wolves in New Mexico and Arizona, up 15 from the previous year. The count shows a 6% increase in the number of Mexican gray wolves living in the Southwest.

There were 113 wolves in Arizona and 144 in New Mexico. In New Mexico, researchers found 36 wolf packs and 15 breeding pairs.

"In the aggregate, the 2023 data points out that Mexican wolf recovery has come a long way since the first release," said Jim deVos, Arizona Game and Fish Department Mexican wolf coordinator.

"Each year, the free-roaming Mexican wolf population numbers increase and the areas they occupy expands. Genetic management using pups from captivity is also showing results. In total, 99 pups carefully selected for their genetic value have been placed in 40 wild dens since 2016, and some of these fosters have produced litters of their own. While recovery is in the future, examining the last decade of data certainly provides optimism that recovery will be achieved."

An interagency team counts the wolf population from November through December.

The nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity voiced disappointment that the population growth isn't higher, arguing that Fish and Wildlife should consider releasing wolf families from captivity together into the wild, instead of placing foster pups into wild wolf dens.

"Mexican wolves' population growth renders them more resilient to perils ranging from wildfires to poachers, but these numbers are still disappointingly low," said Michael Robinson, a senior conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. "I no longer worry that all the wolves could suddenly disappear. While that's clearly a good thing, the government's genetic mismanagement still threatens to doom this unique, arid-lands subspecies of the gray wolf."

Craig Miller, senior Southwest representative for conservation group Defenders of Wildlife, also called for more efforts to improve the genetics of the Mexican gray wolf population.

"The increase in Mexican wolf numbers in the wild is the result of hard work and coordination between many partners," said Miller. "But without more effort to improve the genetics of the population, we can't celebrate yet. We have a long way to go for the Mexican gray wolf to fulfill its ecological potential."