The many lives of Market Street: Couple look to redevelop historic building

Jun. 20—CHAMPAIGN — A local couple are working to redevelop a downtown building that was once part of "Gambler's Row" and later passed into the hands of a local environmentalist.

Katie and Cord Schroeder bought 115 N. Market St., Champaign, from Heartland Pathways in April of 2024 and are tentatively looking at outfitting the property for a mix of apartments and commercial space.

"We're always interested in how we can better our community but also the history of it," Schroeder said. "... I just kind of fell in love with the building."

According to a digital exhibit on vice from the Urbana Free Library, North Market Street was historically known as "Gambler's Row."

"Although listed in the directory as vacant, 113 1/2 and 115 1/2 N. Market Street were anything but in 1937," the exhibit states. "The addresses were home to the Turf Club, more popularly known as Klemick's after Herman 'Blue' Klemick, a well-known real estate businessman and owner of the Continental Tavern. The Turf Club reportedly handled the largest amount of money of any of the 3 racehorse betting establishments in Champaign. It also had a gambling room where craps, blackjack, and the occasional poker game were played."

Schroeder said they've come across items that line up with this history, such as a box of old bank bags in the first-floor ceiling rafters.

"We did uncover, under the plaster on the first floor, for example, there was kind of like a chalkboard, something painted on the wall that allowed you to track horse racing," she added.

The building also came with items left by environmentalist Dave Monk. Schroeder said that while Heartland Pathways did its fair share of cleaning out the property, there was still a lot to sort through when they took possession.

The organization, which was founded by Monk in 1987, works to acquire retired railroad lines and convert these areas into trails. Monk died in December of 2022 after a fight with pancreatic cancer.

"He had a lot of interesting historical items," Schroeder said. "A lot of stuff went to PACA, a lot of stuff went to the Champaign County Historical Museum, because he saved a lot of things — not just relative to the building, but to Champaign and to the prairieland and to our community."

Perhaps the most notable item leftover from Monk's ownership was a 5,000-pound printing press, which was purchased by a printer from Indiana and had to be removed from the building's second floor using heavy machinery.

Schroeder added that they've tried to preserve as much of Monk's artwork as possible and have saved some items to "hopefully incorporate into the new space."

While the tentative plan is to redevelop the building with first-floor commercial space and upstairs apartments, Schroeder said this is not set in stone. She added that they want to move as fast as they can, but there are several factors that will determine the timeline.

"We're working with the city and utilities to figure out ... what our options are in terms of what we can put in there," she said. "A building that old certainly comes with challenges."

She added that they also hope to preserve as much of the building's historic nature as possible, such as a painted brick advertisement they found when removing plaster.

At this point, the couple doesn't have a specific type of business in mind for the potential commercial space, though Schroeder said that the building's history, along with the city's recent work along Market Street, may provide some direction.

"I kind of feel like some type of bar and restaurant or something like that or something with ties to gambling — I'd like to incorporate the history of the building somehow in whatever ends up there," Schroeder said.

The city of Champaign recently launched the new Market Street Entertainment District, an initiative that includes live music events each weekend at the corner of Market and Taylor from late May through October.

During this period, Market Street from Main Street to University Avenue, along with Taylor from Walnut to Market, will be closed to traffic from 2 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday each week, Champaign officials said.

The city has pitched the closures as a way to facilitate not only live music events, but also food trucks and outdoor dining. There is also a Downtown Festival District in effect during the weekend music events, which allows for the sale and consumption of open containers of alcohol within the entertainment district's boundaries.

"It's an interesting street with not just our building, but there's other buildings that have a lot of history," Schroeder said. "And, of course, the limestone sidewalk and all of that. And it's really kind of an underutilized street in the downtown. So it's exciting to see what they're doing with it."