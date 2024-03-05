Many Lawrence Township residents reject large wind and solar farms

LAWRENCE TWP. – Many township residents are opposed to the idea of large wind and solar farms being built in the community.

Township trustees asked for residents' opinions in response to a survey from the Stark County commissioners on how townships feel about such projects. Most of the those who filled Township Hall on Monday were clear in their opposition.

Under Ohio Senate Bill 52, townships and counties could potentially veto construction of those large farms, which would generate more than 50 megawatts, but would have no say on smaller solar and wind farm projects.

Among the residents’ objections were reduced property values for properties located near the farms, the aesthetics of large solar panels and wind turbines in a rural setting, and how the equipment and property would be maintained. Other concerns included damage to roads caused by heavy construction trucks and harm to the environment and wildlife.

The county survey included a resolution that, if passed by the trustees, would authorize the commissioners “to adopt a resolution designating all or part of the unincorporated area of the county as a restricted area” and thereby prohibiting the construction of large wind and/or solar farms. The resolution does not apply to wind turbines or solar panels that are for an individual’s use.

Trustees took no action regarding the resolution.

The commissioners' survey follows Samsung C&T's plans to build a 150-megawatt solar farm through its subsidiary Stark Solar in Washington Township near Alliance. Washington Township has passed a resolution opposing the project.

Another smaller solar project is being pitched for 332 acres of reclaimed coal mine land in Bethlehem Township. And a Northwest Local Schools property is being considered as a solar farm site.

Residents were encouraged to contact the county commissioners and the Ohio Power Siting Board with their opinions regarding the solar and wind farms.

In related business, the township Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. March 14 to review a zoning rule regarding ground mounted solar panels. The proposed language would limit such panels to properties of 25 acres or more. A public hearing with the trustees on the proposed addition will follow at 5:30 p.m. March 18 when the trustees will vote on the issue.

In other action, trustees:

Approved a three-year contract with the North Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department to provide emergency services to the southern portion of the township. The trustees will pay the department $160,680 beginning March 17, a 3% increase over the previous contract; $163,894 the second year, and $165,533 the third year. The department board still must review the contract.

Agreed to apply for several Assistance to Firefighters matching grants totaling just over $1 million to buy a fire engine, air compressor, AED monitor, and brush truck. The 5% match for the grants totaled $51,400 and will be shared by Canal Fulton and the township.

UP NEXT: The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. March 18 at the township administration building. A work session to discuss rental fees for the township park pavilion will begin at 4 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Lawrence Township residents say no to large wind and solar farms