How many homicides have occurred in Columbus in 2024? Here’s is a list we’ll keep updated

Columbus had 57 homicides in 2023, according to the Ledger-Enquirer’s count.

That brought the average over five years to 52. The five-year average, at the start of 2023, was 34.

Authorities said a gang war that eventually subsided led to a recent peak of 70 reported in 2021, when the Columbus Police Department was critically short staffed.

Columbus had had 45 in 2022, and 46 reported in 2020.

The Ledger-Enquirer tallied 41 homicides in 2019; 34 in 2018; and 44 in 2017.

Here is a list of Columbus homicides for the year 2024:

1) Jan. 8: William Thomas Brown, 39.

Officers called at 6:05 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Fort Benning Road found Brown wounded. An ambulance took him to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds at 6:51 p.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Cpl. Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or shayes@columbusga.org.

2) Jan. 18: Derrick Jackson, 18.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Glenview Drive after a body was found after 8:30 a.m., according to police. Police said the shooting may have occurred overnight. Derrick Jackson, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:20 a.m. Thursday, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

3-4) Jan. 19: Theodore Alexander, 34, and Troyverion Williams, 21.

Officers called at 3:52 p.m. to the 2400 block of Wise Street found Alexander and Williams with gunshot wounds. Medics were unable to resuscitate them, and Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison pronounced them dead at 4:36 p.m., authorities said. Anyone with information was asked to contact Cpl. Ryan Vardman at 706-225-4257 or rvardman@columbusga.org.

5) Jan. 24: Lacoya Whittlesey, 48.

Police said they were called to the area of Fleming Avenue and Decatur Court around 3:13 p.m. regarding a shooting. Whittlesey was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 4:33 p.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

6) Jan. 31: Timothy Holloway Jr., 16.

Police were called at 6:14 p.m. to Piedmont Columbus Regional where Holloway arrived wounded. Doctors were unable to revive the teen and he was pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m., according to authorities. An unidentified 14-year-old was charged with misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and possessing a handgun while under the age of 18.

7) Feb. 25: Earkus Porter Jr., 18.

Police were called at 1:41 a.m. to Belvedere Park on Parkview Drive and found Porter with gunshot wounds. Medics were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at 2:21 p.m., police said. Anyone with information on Porter’s shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Donna Baker at 706-225-4296 or DBaker@columbusga.org.

8) March 16: Shantavia Walden, 32.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 2500 block of Schaul Street. Walden was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:10 p.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. A second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Sgt Michael Dahnke at (706) 225-4929 or mdahnke@columbusga.org.

9) March 24: Dennie Henderson, 16.

Police responded at 4 a.m. to the 5400 block of Whittlesey Boulevard where they found Henderson dead at the scene upon arrival. Henderson suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Anyone with information regarding this shooting can contact Sgt. Demetrius Battle at 706-225-4340 or call 706-225-3161.

10-11) March 31: Christopher Collins, 29, and Jania Mobley, 17.

Police responded at 1:01 a.m. on Easter Sunday to the 2800 block of 10th Street where they found Collins lying dead in the road. Patrol officers learned of two females also involved in the incident identified as Mobley and Angel King, police said. Mobley died at a local hospital, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact Sgt. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363.

12) April 7: Bryson Cochran, 17.

Police responded at 12:24 a.m. on April 7 to Tip Top Drive where they found Cochran suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:23 a.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Police said two other victims were transported to a hospital for gunshot wounds. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Cpl. Jared Berger at 706-225-4825.

13) April 15: Jakesa Josey, 30.

Police responded to the 800 block of Morris Road where they found Josey dead at the scene. She was pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m., according to officials. Anyone with information on this case can contact Cpl. C. Snipes at 706-225-4448 or 706-225-3161.

14) April 20: Daryus Bryant, 16.

Police responded at 11:50 p.m. to Macon Road near Lakeshore Drive, where they discovered two vehicles that had been shot at. One person from each car was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to officials. Bryant was pronounced dead at 12:53 a.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

We’ll update this list as homicides are reported.