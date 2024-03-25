So many Heat different lineups, but only one with 100 minutes together: ‘It’s going to benefit us’

Amid the Miami Heat’s season-long injury issues, only the struggling Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers have used more different starting lineups than the Heat this season.

That lack of clarity and continuity could be driving the Heat’s inconsistent play this regular season, which was on display during a 60-point swing over the last two games that went from a 23-point home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday to a 121-84 blowout home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. But those within the organization believe it will turn into an advantage this postseason.

“There’s always going to be a benefit,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “A lot of guys get to step up and earn the opportunity to impact winning. The more players that can be engaged in a season and impact wins, that helps. Our versatility is super important for our team. So we feel like we’ve been able to weather some of the missed games.”

The Heat has already set a new franchise record with 34 different starting lineups used this season. The previous Heat record for most different starting lineups used in a season was 31 in the 2014-15 season.

The only players on the current roster who have not yet started a game for the Heat this season are two-way contract players Cole Swider and Alondes Williams.

“Some teams will be trying to throw different lineups and they’ve never played with each other,” Heat forward Caleb Martin said. “There’s no way we throw a lineup out there now that hasn’t played with each other. So that’s definitely going to come to our benefit eventually. Obviously, it’s been a struggle during the regular season. But around this time of the year, it’s going to benefit us.”

That’s one way to view it, but a look at the Heat’s lineup data shows that injuries have prevented Miami from establishing a reliable go-to combination this season.

Only one Heat lineup, whether starting or not, has logged more than 100 minutes together this season. That’s the unit of Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo, which has been outscored by 4.2 points per 100 possessions in 115 minutes together this season.

The Heat’s next two most used lineups this season include guard Kyle Lowry, who Miami traded to acquire Rozier in late January.

In fact, among the seven Heat lineups that have been used for more than 50 minutes together this season, the only four five-man combinations with a positive net rating feature Lowry.

In contrast, the Boston Celtics’ primary five of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis entered Monday with 554 minutes played together this season.

“I think it’s just preparing us for the playoffs,” Rozier said, with the Heat continuing its homestand on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun). “You got to have different guys out there. I think coach is trying to figure out who jells well together, so it’s the long game.”

That long game needs to produce positive results soon, with just 11 games left on the Heat’s regular-season schedule. The Heat (39-32) enters Monday in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, battling for a top-six spot in the East to avoid the NBA’s play-in tournament.

“I think big picture-wise, you look at the playoffs and how uncertain everything can be,” Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. said. “To be able to have guys step up throughout this season and show what we can do with guys down and different changes, I think just shows how resilient we are as a team. I think that makes us more prepared for the playoffs.”

But all the moving parts have created Heat questions that still need answers as the playoffs approach.

For one, injuries have limited the Heat’s leading trio of Adebayo, Butler and Tyler Herro to just 21 games played together this season, with Herro sidelined since late February because of a foot issue. The Heat went just 10-11 in those games, but has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per 100 possessions in the 404 minutes that Adebayo, Butler and Herro have played together this season.

“I feel like that’s just an example of how we just are able to find ways to do whatever, whether it’s individual or as a team,” Martin said. “Guys find ways to get in lineups, guys find ways to stay ready. … It’s definitely not easy. But everybody goes through some version of that with having injuries and stuff like that. So it’s really no excuse.”

The Heat has dealt with more injuries than nearly every other team this season, though.

The Heat entered Monday with the fourth-most missed games in the league this season due to injuries at 245 games, according to Spotrac’s injury tracker. The only teams with more missed games because of injuries this season are three of the NBA’s worst teams — the Grizzlies (444 missed games), Trail Blazers (268 games) and Charlotte Hornets (254 games).

“I’m not even thinking about frustration,” Spoelstra said of his approach to the Heat’s season-long injury issues. “I’m just thinking about what do we need to do to prepare to put ourselves in a position to win. You have to attack whatever your reality is and not overwhelm yourselves with things you can’t control.

“We’ve proven that when we get consistent to our identity, it doesn’t matter, especially in the short term, who’s available and who’s not. We’re wrapping our minds around getting the job done by any means necessary.”

Which starting lineup will Spoelstra use to begin the postseason? Will Jovic continue to play as the starting power forward? Will Herro replace Robinson in the starting group when he returns from injury? Who will be in the Heat’s bench rotation to start the postseason?

Those are questions that still need answers despite all the different lineups the Heat has gone through.

“I think ultimately we’re just a team that when it boils down to it and it’s by any means necessary, I think we all have that mentality,” Martin said. “Yes, you do need continuity and chemistry, which plays a big part. But I think we have that between our guys. A lot of that just has to do with people enjoying playing with each other and willing to do certain things. I think everybody has the right mindset for that stuff to click.”