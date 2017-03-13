There are many great Obama-Biden bromance memes, but only one made the VP laugh for an hour

ATTENTION, INTERNET: Joe Biden has chosen his favorite Obama bromance meme.

With literally thousands to choose from, the former vice president and America's actual sweetheart Joe Biden has made an official selection of his favorite meme with his BFF(AE), America's other actual sweetheart Barack Obama.

Biden's daughter Ashley told Moneyish that she introduced her dad to the Internet's storm of memes about he and Obama's friendship and that, upon the discovery, he “sat there for an hour and laughed.” (This could not have gone better in our wildest dreams.)

Biden also revealed her father's favorite meme, and we now proudly — nay, humbly — present it to you, the people.

Is it this one?

Obama: Wave to the people, Joe.



Biden: LET'S BE A TWO HEADED WAVING PRESIDENT



Obama: No, Joe. Let go of me.



Biden: pic.twitter.com/zf7ZHkB3my — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) December 11, 2014

Sadly, it is not.

Is it this one?

biden: cmon you gotta print a fake birth certificate, put it in an envelope labeled "SECRET" and leave it in the oval office desk

obama: joe pic.twitter.com/UTtv1JkE5o — jomny sun (@jonnysun) November 11, 2016

Wildly, no.

Could it be this one?

Obama: "Joe, why are you still holding my hand?"

Biden: "I wanna freak Mike Pence out"

Obama: "But why?"

Biden: "Just roll with it" pic.twitter.com/o5KZZ0Ysgz — thomas a moore 🌹 (@Thomas_A_Moore) November 12, 2016

Confoundingly, no.

Okay, you've earned it. Here is our former veep's certified favorite™️️ bromance meme:

"See? Doesn't this feel right?"

"Joe I'm not leaving my wife for you."

"You said we'd be together forev-"

"8 years. I said 8 years." pic.twitter.com/C2PoAXCD00 — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) October 17, 2016

It's all we hoped it would be. Joe Biden, we love you. We miss you.

Happy 55th, Barack! A brother to me, a best friend forever. pic.twitter.com/uNsxouTKOO — VP Biden (Archived) (@VP44) August 4, 2016

Joe + Barack forever ❤️️ ❤️️ ❤️️. Your move, President Obama.

