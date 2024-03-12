How many glooms were burned inside of Zozobra last year?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zozobra officials are giving a count on just how many Zozobra “glooms” were burned last year. They said last year alone, nearly 200,000 glooms were submitted and burned.

They anticipate even more this year. You’ve got plenty of time to get your gloom ready, Zozobra burns on August 30 this year.

