Many earn Community Foundation scholarships
MONROE — The Community Foundation of Monroe County recently awarded 130 scholarships to Monroe County students. Recipients were honored at the 15th annual Scholarship Breakfast.
The scholarships totaled $114,350.
Scholarships and recipients are:
Advanced Manufacturing Scholarship: Jake Giesige and Chase Rumsley
Matt Avery Memorial Scholarship: Cameron Taylor
Monroe County Bar Association Scholarship: Samantha Bennett
Robert & Luella Breitner Scholarship: Raquel Arquette
Christy Carducci Memorial Scholarship: Damiah Blackman
Community Foundation of Monroe County Scholarship: Jacob Lott, Jackson Lott, Mason Fielding and Markus Hewitt
Darling Memorial Endowed Scholarship: Ryan Lindemann and Jessica Lubke
Thomas & Rosella Day Memorial/ACS Scholarship: Madison Gibson
John E. Dickinson Scholarship: Makayla Beckes
Rich Duvall Memorial Scholarship: Makayla Beckes
Edward and Sophia Fisher Family Scholarship: Brooke Pease
Graceful Memories Scholarship: Amanda Leicht
Grattan & Stephen Gray Scholarship: Ava Pustulka
Ida High School Alumni & Community Scholarship: Seth Breitner, Keira Eby and Madison Steinman
Marilyn Iott Memorial Scholarship: Faith Secor
Merel F. & Maggie M. Keck Scholarship: Julia DePelsMaeker, Andrew Foshag and Scott Slater
LaRocca Family Scholarship: Raquel Arquette, Brooke Pease, Faith Secor, Emma Carr and Kaydence Preston
B.D. & Jane McIntyre Scholarship: Ryin Ruddy, Shea Ruddy and Ty Ruddy
Damon C. Meyers Scholarship: Tyler McTaggart, Brody Meiring, Merin Merkle and Hope Younglove
Michael Newman Memorial Scholarship: Andrew Bonawitt
Irmgard Gertrude Novak Memorial Endowed Scholarship: Hope Younglove
Pakideh/Khaghany Scholarship: Katelyn Beaufait
John and Barbara Perion Scholarship: Katelyn Beaufait and Cameron Chinavare
Rewarding Academic Excellence: Carly Kuehnlein and Logan Loveland
Harold & Helen Rammler Nursing Scholarship: Kennedy Irwin
Judy See Endowed 4-H Scholarship: Alana Aulph, Seth Breitner, Colin Hotchkiss, Blake Kuehnlein and Lindsey Roof
The Hon. Harry & Midge Seitz Family Scholarship: Winzor Marston
Spencer & Lucille Wagar Memorial Scholarship: Hope Younglove
Charles & Virginia Whitten Scholarship: Sean Cook, Erica Holup, Brody Meiring and Kolten Post
Dorothy, Gerald and Jay Wuest Memorial Scholarship: Sierra Goins
Milan Adult Education Scholarship: Dikota Kreighbaum
Evelyn (Hitchingham) Gerstenberg Memorial Scholarship: Ava Pustulka
David Glenn Memorial Scholarship: Holly Charter and Krista Cook
Eric Harrison Memorial Scholarship: Gavin Tomecek
Ethan C. Jones Memorial Scholarship: Bralyn Campbell and Jessica Lubke
Caroline O’Donnell & Judy Heath Memorial Scholarship: Makenna Noon
Ethel Richards Memorial Scholarship: Maya Faro, Carter Higgins, Luke Morse and Laila Nemeth
Milan Area Schools Board of Education Scholarship: Emmaretta Overbeek, William Publiski and Maya Faro
Duane and Isabelle Schultz Milan Area Schools Alumni Scholarship: Gabriella Dryden and Gavin Tomecek
Michael A. Tittiger Sustainability and Conservation Scholarship: Isabella Garcia
