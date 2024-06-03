Many earn Community Foundation scholarships

Staff reports
MONROEThe Community Foundation of Monroe County recently awarded 130 scholarships to Monroe County students. Recipients were honored at the 15th annual Scholarship Breakfast.

The scholarships totaled $114,350.

Scholarships and recipients are:

Advanced Manufacturing Scholarship: Jake Giesige and Chase Rumsley

Matt Avery Memorial Scholarship: Cameron Taylor

Monroe County Bar Association Scholarship: Samantha Bennett

Robert & Luella Breitner Scholarship: Raquel Arquette

Amy Zangara (left) and Debbie Dushane, Community Foundation of Monroe County board members, are shown at the scholarship breakfast.
Christy Carducci Memorial Scholarship: Damiah Blackman

Community Foundation of Monroe County Scholarship: Jacob Lott, Jackson Lott, Mason Fielding and Markus Hewitt

Darling Memorial Endowed Scholarship: Ryan Lindemann and Jessica Lubke

Thomas & Rosella Day Memorial/ACS Scholarship: Madison Gibson

John E. Dickinson Scholarship: Makayla Beckes

Rich Duvall Memorial Scholarship: Makayla Beckes

Edward and Sophia Fisher Family Scholarship: Brooke Pease

Graceful Memories Scholarship: Amanda Leicht

Grattan & Stephen Gray Scholarship: Ava Pustulka

Ida High School Alumni & Community Scholarship: Seth Breitner, Keira Eby and Madison Steinman

Marilyn Iott Memorial Scholarship: Faith Secor

Merel F. & Maggie M. Keck Scholarship: Julia DePelsMaeker, Andrew Foshag and Scott Slater

LaRocca Family Scholarship: Raquel Arquette, Brooke Pease, Faith Secor, Emma Carr and Kaydence Preston

B.D. & Jane McIntyre Scholarship: Ryin Ruddy, Shea Ruddy and Ty Ruddy

Damon C. Meyers Scholarship: Tyler McTaggart, Brody Meiring, Merin Merkle and Hope Younglove

Michael Newman Memorial Scholarship: Andrew Bonawitt

Irmgard Gertrude Novak Memorial Endowed Scholarship: Hope Younglove

Pakideh/Khaghany Scholarship: Katelyn Beaufait

John and Barbara Perion Scholarship: Katelyn Beaufait and Cameron Chinavare

Rewarding Academic Excellence: Carly Kuehnlein and Logan Loveland

Harold & Helen Rammler Nursing Scholarship: Kennedy Irwin

Judy See Endowed 4-H Scholarship: Alana Aulph, Seth Breitner, Colin Hotchkiss, Blake Kuehnlein and Lindsey Roof

The Hon. Harry & Midge Seitz Family Scholarship: Winzor Marston

Spencer & Lucille Wagar Memorial Scholarship: Hope Younglove

Charles & Virginia Whitten Scholarship: Sean Cook, Erica Holup, Brody Meiring and Kolten Post

Dorothy, Gerald and Jay Wuest Memorial Scholarship: Sierra Goins

Milan Adult Education Scholarship: Dikota Kreighbaum

Evelyn (Hitchingham) Gerstenberg Memorial Scholarship: Ava Pustulka

David Glenn Memorial Scholarship: Holly Charter and Krista Cook

Eric Harrison Memorial Scholarship: Gavin Tomecek

Ethan C. Jones Memorial Scholarship: Bralyn Campbell and Jessica Lubke

Caroline O’Donnell & Judy Heath Memorial Scholarship: Makenna Noon

Ethel Richards Memorial Scholarship: Maya Faro, Carter Higgins, Luke Morse and Laila Nemeth

Milan Area Schools Board of Education Scholarship: Emmaretta Overbeek, William Publiski and Maya Faro

Duane and Isabelle Schultz Milan Area Schools Alumni Scholarship: Gabriella Dryden and Gavin Tomecek

Michael A. Tittiger Sustainability and Conservation Scholarship: Isabella Garcia

