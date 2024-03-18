How many DUIs in Colorado around St. Patrick’s Day 2024?

DENVER (KDVR) — Law enforcement agencies across the state are heightening DUI enforcement around St. Patrick’s Day.

Colorado State Patrol told FOX31 it arrested nearly two dozen drivers for DUIs the night before the holiday.

CSP and dozens of agencies are cracking down on DUI’s for the holiday weekend, particularly from March 14 to 20.

Between Saturday night and Sunday, Colorado State Patrol said 23 people were arrested for DUIs by CSP alone.

During the DUI enforcement period last year, 276 people were arrested for impaired driving.

Over the course of 2023, 227 people were killed in crashes with suspected impaired driving, making up for about 31% of the year’s fatal crashes, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

So far this year, 24 people have died in crashes with suspected impaired drivers.

Plus, 935 people have been arrested already this year during heightened DUI enforcement periods.

CDOT is encouraging those who plan to drink to use public transportation, rideshare or call a relative or friend to ensure a sober ride home.

