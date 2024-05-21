Many disappointed after power outage at Xfinity Center postpones University of Maryland graduation

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Many University of Maryland students were disappointed after their graduation was unexpectedly postponed Monday.

The School of Public Health’s graduation ceremony was postponed because of a power outage at the Xfinity Center.

Dozens of people were heard booing in a mostly dark Xfinity Center on Monday afternoon after the announcement was made.

“We were sitting down for like an hour or so two like 3:30. And then they informed us they got canceled,” said George Akparewa, graduating from the online Master of Public Health Practice and Policy program.

The school said a power outage caused the change of plans, though the university’s spokesperson would not say what caused it.

“We had to find our family members. Everybody was like, confused and disappointed and upset because we made it. We had to, like, take off of work. We had family come in out of state,” Akparewa said.

The ceremony was postponed until Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“Honestly, not a lot of people can meet that, you know? So, like, it just sucks that we couldn’t walk,” Akparewa said. “We just like came, got dressed, was all excited.”

Not only were students upset but parents too.

“It hurts because it wasn’t expected. Everybody was in the high spirits,” said Bukola Abegunde.

Families made the most of it, still taking pictures and celebrating together.

“I was expecting to see my child walk across the stage and give her a shout-out, but it’s fine,” Abegunde said. “We can always you know adjust.”

The main graduation ceremony at SECU Stadium went off without a hitch with keynote speaker Gov. Wes Moore. However, it was not livestreamed because of the power outage.

The School of Public Health’s rescheduled commencement ceremony will be at the Xfinity Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

Graduates should arrive at the Xfinity Center no later than 5:30 p.m. Graduates should be inside the Pavilion by 5:45 p.m.

Guests should plan to arrive by 6:15 p.m.

