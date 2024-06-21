Many cockroaches at multiple food facilities: See latest Stanislaus County inspections

A number of live and dead cockroaches were observed by Stanislaus County health inspectors at two Modesto food facilities during inspections in early June.

The majority of the 2,400 permitted food service establishments in the county receive two unannounced routine food safety inspections per year, according to the Department of Environmental Resources. The website says inspection reports are scanned weekly.

Food trucks that operate under a Stanislaus County Health Department permit also are inspected by the county, though those are scheduled and done at the department’s office.

Of the 21 restaurant inspection reports sent to The Modesto Bee on Thursday, one was not updated on the site as of Thursday afternoon.

Cockroaches among major violations

Violations were found during routine inspections of the following Stanislaus County food facilities during the week of June 3-9. Only the dates of violations are listed.

The details of the reports do not indicate whether a restaurant passed or failed inspection. Corrective actions may have been made by the business by the time of publication.

Guayabitos Restaurant, 500 Kansas Ave., Suite A, in Modesto, had five violations June 5. There was slime buildup in the floor sink by beverage dispenser and food product was dripping on the floor of the walk-in refrigerator. The front cover was missing over the compressor at the ice machine and several cans of food sauce lacked product labels. Four food handlers’ cards were expired.

Paradise Donuts & Ice Cream, 615 Paradise Road in Modesto, had three violations June 5 — one of them major. Inspectors observed several live and dead cockroaches. A cutting board and its holder were soiled and the food safety certificate was expired.

Farmer Boys, 1701 Prescott Road in Modesto, had five violations June 5 — two of them major. Potentially hazardous food was at 46 degrees in the walk-in refrigerator (must be 41 degrees or lower). The hot water temperature throughout the facility was noted at 117 degrees (must be a minimum of 120 degrees). The chlorine sanitizer concentration in the dishwasher was at 10 ppm (must be at 50 ppm). An accumulation of debris and grime was spotted around the soda machine nozzles, and an employee’s food handler card was expired.

One violation remained during a reinspection June 17. The cold-holding unit was not functional.

Battambang Market, 929 Paradise Road in Modesto, had three violations June 5 — two of them major. Inspectors observed many live and dead cockroaches in the rear prep area and the market area. Cockroaches also were observed in the refrigerator. The food safety certificate was lacking.

One to two violations for these food facilities

