How Many Calories Are in Your Thanksgiving Dinner?

Looking forward to a plentiful spread of Thanksgiving dishes but stressing out over the diet-busting calorie splurge? Take heart.

We cooked up a traditional holiday menu and tallied the calories from appetizers to dessert. Turns out that you can have an enjoyable meal without depriving yourself or going into a calorie coma.

Don’t Get Stuffed

According to the Calorie Control Council, many Americans eat around 4,500 calories at the Thanksgiving feast. But the meal we created contains less than half that, yet still provides plenty of food.

For our holiday spread, the experts in Consumer Reports’ test kitchen picked some popular holiday dishes and portioned out standard-sized servings, as specified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture or on the labels of the packaged items we used. Then we calculated the calorie counts of each dish per serving.

“Be mindful of how much you serve yourself,” says Consumer Reports’ dietitian Maxine Siegel, R.D. “That way you can sample many foods without going overboard. But double or triple your portions—which is easy to do—and you could consume a sky-high number of calories,”

Depending on age, weight and gender most people should have somewhere between 1,600 and 2,800 calories daily. So at around 2,000 calories, even our spread has more than a daily allotment of calories for many.

Still, it’s not a good idea to skip breakfast (and lunch if you’re having a late celebration) to bank those calories.

“If you’re ravenous when the main event begins, you’re even more likely to overeat,” Siegel says. “And keep in mind that eating an extra few hundred calories on this festive day might not even register on the scale if you resume a healthful diet the next day.”

Here’s our dish-by-dish guide to gobbling up a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings that’s satisfyingly indulgent, but isn’t a calorie or nutrition catastrophe—plus tips on how to serve up a healthier meal.

View photos

Appetizers

When you’re greeted with a spread of delectable hors d’oeuvres, it can be hard to hold back. One good strategy is to survey the offerings and assemble a plate of the snacks you plan to eat. “That way you won’t mindlessly munch on goodies and wind up eating more than you planned,” Siegel says.

Hot Hors D’Oeuvres

The calories in hot appetizers can add up fast. We selected one Trader Joe’s Pastry Bite with Feta Cheese and Caramelized Onions (70 calories per piece) and three Nathan’s All Beef Franks in a Blanket (147 calories for 3 pieces).

If you’re doing the shopping, pay attention to calorie counts on heat-and-eat party food labels. For example, in comparison, Whole Foods Market Artichoke, Kale & Swiss Chard Bites, which scored a “very good” rating in our party food appetizer taste test, come in at only 23 calories per piece. And we found plenty of other great options, too.

Crackers and Cheese

Next, we placed two Carr’s Whole Wheat Crackers (80 calories for two), and an ounce of Brie (95 calories) on our plate. While that’s pretty good, there are lower-cal options. For example, two Carr’s Table Water Crackers top out at 30 calories and an ounce of goat cheese packs just 75.

Appetizer Total: 392 Calories

View photos

The Main Meal

You’ve waited all year to savor your favorite Thanksgiving dishes, and your first instinct may be to pile on the food. Instead, Siegel says, “Stick to sensible portion sizes.” As you can see from our plate above, you’ll still end up with plenty to eat.