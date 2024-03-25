Many Black Americans speak African American English — and it’s overlooked in schools

Geneva Smitherman ended up in speech therapy in her freshman year at Wayne State University in the 1950s, when she failed a test to screen incoming teaching students for possible speech problems.

The speech therapy class was largely made up of people of color, including Black students like Smitherman, who spoke in Black English, a language spoken by many Black people across the country. The teaching assistant leading the class quickly realized that neither Smitherman nor most of the other students had speech impairments the test screened for, such as stuttering. They just spoke differently, pronouncing words contrary to standard American English and used different phrases.

Being placed in a speech class made Smitherman mad, but she was used to being underestimated. As a child, her family was among Black Southerners who migrated north where good-paying jobs were plenty in the Midwest and to escape Jim Crow laws. When she moved north from Tennessee, Smitherman recalled, she was placed in second grade when her school records indicated she was supposed to be in third, even though she'd already learned to read.

"I was just repeating stuff I learned already," she said.

After getting placed in speech therapy, Smitherman committed her career to teaching and researching sociolinguistics, African American language specifically, and its place in the country. She's a co-founder of the African American and African Studies Department at Michigan State University. Multiple professors raised her name as one of the foundational researchers in African American English and its treatment in schools. Smitherman was also a central expert in a federal court case in Ann Arbor, a battle that revolved around the treatment of Black English speakers learning to read.

As debates rage across the country over the way children learn to read and state lawmakers work to adopt measures that would promote the science of reading in schools, there's an oft-overlooked component to teaching children how to read: the language in which students speak, and specifically the language many Black students speak.

Embracing the language that some Black students speak can encourage literacy, education leaders say. But other scholars still say there's work to be done to embrace Black English in the classroom and in understanding the most effective ways to teach speakers how to read and stoke enthusiasm about reading and literature as they age.

Black English, or African American English, is a language spoken among Black Americans, according to scholars. The language originated as Africans and Europeans interacted during the slave trade, according to Smitherman.

Raven Jones, an associate professor of teacher education at Michigan State University and co-founder of the Zuri Reads Initiative, which promotes literacy across metro Detroit, said the word "Yo" is one example of another way to say "hello" or refer to something as "your" in African American English. Jones wants her students, prospective teachers, to understand that there are many valid ways of speaking, reading and articulating ideas, including in academic environments.

"I'm not saying that there shouldn't be a certain criticality or skill set that you bring into these environments," she said. "But they should also be representative of who you are."

Ann Arbor school was front-and-center in Black English debate

An Ann Arbor school in the late 1970s was once central in a court battle that started out about literacy and morphed into a case around Black English.

In July 1977, about a dozen Black children attending Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School sued Ann Arbor Public Schools, claiming the district was providing an inadequate education. While the school was largely white, according to news stories from that time, the students who sued lived in public housing, and the suit claimed a higher proportion of students living in the public housing development were classified as students with disabilities, which they claimed was not a proper designation. Many of the students in the suit struggled to read.

In 1977, the Student Advocate Center sued Ann Arbor Public Schools on behalf of about a dozen Black children. Here several people involved in the lawsuit interact with the media outside the Federal Building in Detroit.

As the suit evolved, the judge limited the case to a language barrier issue. Attorneys with the Student Advocacy Center argued the children did not possess learning disabilities, but instead spoke African American English, a language the school's white teachers struggled to grasp or accept.

Smitherman, now a distinguished professor emerita at Michigan State University, was tapped as an expert in the case.

"This failure of the teachers to recognize the language as legitimate and the corresponding negative attitudes toward the children's language led to negative expectations of the children which turned into self-fulfilling prophecies," Smitherman wrote in 1981, reflecting on the case. "One critical consequence was that the childrenwere not being taught to read."

A federal district court judge ruled in July 1979 that the school district had discriminated against the students due to the language barrier. According to a Free Press article from that time, the district was ordered to better train its teachers to understand Black English. Later, in 1997, the children and mothers involved in the case expressed mixed feelings about its outcome, and whether the training teachers received made a difference.

Still, the case remains a milepost for a larger discussion of African American English in schools.

In 1980, 5,000 people came to a symposium organized by Smitherman at Wayne State University, where the writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin delivered an address on Black English, telling the crowd that "all Americans speak an English that has been transformed by language of Black Americans." The symposium brought Baldwin, attorneys from the case and other education leaders together, who spoke about the impact of the judge's decision and the broader treatment of Black students in reading instruction.

Dr. Geneva Smitherman in 1978, around the time she was called as an expert in the Student Advocacy Center's lawsuit against Ann Arbor Public Schools.

Teaching African American English

African American English still isn't fully embraced in the classroom, scholars and advocates said, but Smitherman and others said they're optimistic that educators today are doing a better job of responding to students who speak the language. And research by dozens of linguistics scholars, many of whom are in Michigan, has contributed to understanding the nuances and particulars of the language, including its role in the classroom and reading instruction.

Yolanda Holt, a professor in the department of communication sciences and disorders and sociolinguist at East Carolina University, said consciously involving community members in research around reading and language is crucial to understanding how educators can better teach students who speak African American English.

"All languages have value; if the child is able to communicate effectively, that's good," she said. "We want to use the language that they bring to school to engage them with literacy practices."

Often, the conversation around African American English has seen the language as a deficit that needs to be addressed in school, Holt said, instead of an asset. And much of the broader research and dialogue around how children learn to read, often referred to as the science of reading, often leaves out the science of how African American English speakers learn to read, Holt said.

One important nuance, Holt explained, is how African American English speakers might pronounce certain words. While words like "knob" are often universally pronounced the same way, there might be variations in how a child pronounces the word "fire," for example. An African American English speaker might pronounce fire like "fiyah." Using a science of reading approach, teachers often help students through phonics, mapping sounds to letters. But they may not take into account different pronunciations or language variations or may see the different pronunciation as a problem.

If a student is using the "fiyah" pronunciation of the word, Holt said, "You have to direct them: 'Well, there's an 'R' sound on the end. ... So I understand what you're saying and that's perfect and beautiful, but we want to make sure that when you're reading, writing and listening, that we map that,' " she said. "That's a really simple thing. But we rarely see that talked about in the literature."

Jamesia Nordman, a professor of English at Grand Valley State University who has taught English Language Arts and English across different grade levels, said, like Spanish speakers, young African American English speakers tend to oscillate between languages, from African American English to standard American English (SAE).

Jamesia Nordman is an educator at Marshall Middle School in Marshall and spent part of Thursday, March 21, 2024, teaching eighth grade students about Black English.

Teachers should "let them vacillate between AAE and SAE, and gradually teach them the SAE rules and mechanics and things like that. ... I think you just teach them in conjunction with one another," Nordman said.

'A place of understanding'

Beyond the mechanics of reading instruction, there's another dimension to understanding African American English in classrooms: embracing it and showing children that they should value their language, Nordman said.

"It is a language, it's not slang," she said. "We need to teach our kids that they're both valid and valuable."

Nordman didn't always feel like her first language, African American English, was seen as valuable as a student growing up in Detroit, and felt she was often made to feel ashamed for the way she spoke, constantly being corrected. In college at Eastern Michigan University, people always noted her "accent," even though she was from Detroit, a 40-minute drive to EMU's campus.

"It would have been really powerful if I had been able to come from a place of understanding," she said.

To foster inclusion and hone a passion for reading, school libraries, classroom bookshelves and required reading should include books that include African American English, Nordman and others said. Some examples: "Game" by Walter Dean Myers, "Bud, Not Buddy" by Christopher Paul Curtis, "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas, and "An Ode to the Fresh Cut" by Derrick Barnes.

Jamesia Nordman, an English professor at Grand Valley State University and an educator at Marshall Public Schools in Marshall, talks with eighth grade students in the classroom of Roberta Nuttall on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Jones said to show they value the identities and experiences of students, educators can teach standard and Black English ideas side-by-side. For example, she said, standard English-speakers might say, "I'm OK." But there are other ways of communicating that in different communities, such as: "I'm straight," "We alright" and "I'm good."

"Even though standard English is telling us one way of being and saying, it's the same with African American English: we're doing the same thing just in a different way, which is more culturally responsive to our needs," Jones said. "Sometimes, I'm not going to get out of 'To Kill a Mockingbird' what I'm going to get out of 'Push' by Sapphire, and 'Push' is saturated with African American English."

Research around African American English is ongoing, and Holt encourages Detroit residents, if asked to participate in such research, to ask questions about the research being conducted, and to ask whether researchers are engaging Black families as part of that research process.

A student’s worksheet on Black English from a session with educator Jamesia Nordman with eighth graders at Marshall Middle School in Marshall.

"African American English, it's positive, it's not going anywhere," she said. "We want to encourage people to use a language that speaks to their soul."

Smitherman is optimistic. Attitudes around "everything that's not the queen's English" have changed for the better, she said, adding, "I feel very good about the changes that have been made and that I've been a part of."

