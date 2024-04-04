Many Ashtabula County entities planning events for the eclipse

Apr. 4—A number of events are planned for Monday's solar eclipse.

According to the Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency, the partial eclipse will start just after 2:01 p.m., and totality will begin just after 3:15 p.m.

The eclipse will reach its maximum at 3:17 p.m., and totality will end two minutes later.

The partial eclipse will end at 4:30 p.m.

Libraries around the county are hosting events on April 8.

Ashtabula County District Library locations will host viewing parties at its locations, from noon to 4 p.m., according to the library's website. Eclipse glasses will be provided to those who attend.

The Conneaut Public Library had a number of events planned throughout the month of March leading up to the eclipse, including Eclipse side-by-side painting on Monday, space-themed trivia on March 13, galaxy painting on March 18, and eclipse bracelet making on March 20 and 21. More information can be found on the library's website, www.conneaut.lib.oh.us.

The Andover Public Library will host a party from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Pymatuning Valley school campus on April 8, with eclipse glasses available while supplies last, along with karaoke, a solar eclipse photo booth, and concessions.

The Grand Valley Public Library is hosting an event at the Grand Valley schools, with glasses available first-come, first-served.

A number of entities have come together to host an event at Giddings Park in Jefferson. It will feature food trucks, craft vendors, and solar eclipse shirts. Jefferson Area High School is also participating in the event, with the band performing, selfie spots provided by the school's art department, and a science display from the school. Glasses will be provided.

The Ashtabula Arts Center will host an event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with attendees being able to pay $5 for a a pair of eclipse glasses for the first 200 buyers and a number of art projects. There will also be concerts and shadow dancing available for all attendees.

The Conneaut Arts Center is celebrating the eclipse with a family-friendly event at its lakefront headquarters.

A viewing party will be held 1-4 p.m. April 8 at historic Kilpi Hall, 1025 Buffalo St. Food, games and activities are on the agenda, capped by a celestial light show last seen in Ashtabula County more than 200 years ago.

Planning began soon after scientists and sun-gazers confirmed northeast Ohio would sit squarely in the so-call zone of totality, a narrow strip where a full eclipse is visible, said David Jones, CAC executive director.

"It's a bit of a community event," he said.

Face-painting, games on the lawn and affordable art projects will be offered, as well as food concessions, Jones said. Everyone is invited to attend, although children must be accompanied by an adult, he said.

"It will be fun for all ages," Jones said.

A limited number of eclipse viewing glasses will be on hand. "They will be available on a first-come, fire-served basis," Jones said.

Communities within the total eclipse zone are bracing for an onslaught of visitors, and Conneaut is no exception. Jones said he couldn't hazard a guess regarding turnout to the CAC party.

"We're not sure what to expect," he said.

Cloudy skies or — worse — rain on Monday would be disappointing, but the CAC is ready to pivot depending on weather conditions.

"We can move some things indoors if necessary," Jones said. "We have a back-up plan."

Pymatuning State Park will host a variety of events in the run-up to the eclipse, including lectures on the science of eclipses, crafting pinhole eclipse viewers, and a viewing of the eclipse itself.

Numerous local businesses are also hosting events to view the eclipse. A list of many of the events can be found on the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau website, visitashtabulacounty.com.

SPIRE Academy, in Harpersfield Township, will host a festival to celebrate the eclipse.

The event will include music, a farmers market and vendor fair, a buffet and games. Eclipse glasses will be provided with the purchase of a ticket.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the event for adults, or $15 in advance and $20 at the event for kids.

More information can be found at SPIRE's website, www.spireacademy.com.

Area wineries are also getting in on the action.

A number of them have partnered together for the Total Eclipse Wine Trail, including Ferrante Winery, Grand River Cellars, Debonne Vineyard, Cask 307, South River Vineyards, Kosicek Vineyards, Harpersfield Vineyard, Stonegait Winery, Rosabella Winery, the Winery at Spring Hill, Virant Family Winery, Laurello Vineyards, Silver Crest Cellars and Hundley Cellars.

Star Beacon correspondent Mark Todd contributed to this report.