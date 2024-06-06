‘We have so many amazing veterans in the city:’ Veterans museum launches in Jacksonville

Jacksonville will soon learn the stories of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association, which helped bring the USS Orleck to our city is launching the Veterans Museum, on the 80th anniversary of D-day.

The Veterans Museum is launching virtually, so there will not be a physical building around town. It is all online.

It was made possible through a $1 million grant that was provided by the William J. Hicklin, jr. Fund, a component fund at The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida.

“We have so many amazing veterans in the city and I cant wait to tell their story,” said Scott Mythen, the Veterans Museum Chief Operating Officer.

The museum’s goal is to create video recordings telling the stories of veterans and their families and honoring their sacrifices.

“My dad was very patriotic, he was very modest, so we didn’t always know many things,” said Barbara Harrell.

Barbara’s father, William J. Hicklin, jr. fought and served during WWII and took part in D-day 80 years ago.

“He was the chief engineer for the fourth quadrant that flew the 101st air borne gliders into Normandy,” said William Harrell, Barbara’s husband.

Her father’s life was dedicated to service. He passed away in 1993.

But his story as a veteran will never be forgotten.

Barbara’s husband found her father’s journal back in 2017

“It covers his service from September of 1941 to august of 1945,” said William Harrell “It is an extraordinary level of detail about military service in WWII.”

It’s a piece of history Barbara and her siblings had no idea existed. There was even a bronze star that her father had earned during the D-day experience.

Since they found the journal, they had it digitized but now want to share Hicklin’s story with more people and help ensure his story is preserved.

The veteran’s museum wants you to record and share your own stories of military service, so it’s recognized, appreciated and never forgotten.

Eventually, their goal is to put kiosks around Jacksonville so you can learn more about veteran’s stories anywhere.

