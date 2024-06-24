Manville man sentenced to four years for endangering welfare of 8-year-old girl

A 59-year-old Manville man has been sentenced to four years in state prison after he was found guilty of endangering the welfare of a child.

Raul Elias was also ordered by Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on June 14 to register as a sex offender under the state's Megan's Law. Elias was also placed on parole supervision for life.

Elias was found guilty of the third-degree charge after a three-day trial that ended on March 13.

The case began on March 18, 2022 when the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office received information that a minor reported that she was sexually assaulted by a man in Manville when she was 8 years old.

The investigation by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Manville Police Department identified the suspect as Elias.

Elias was charged with second-degree sexual assault by contact of a child under the age of 13 and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct. He was only found guilty of the endangerment count.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office was represented by First Assistant Prosecutor Annemarie Mueller and Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Fox. Elias was represented by Matthew Katzenbach of the Somerset County Public Defender's Office.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Manville NJ man sentenced for endangering welfare of 8-year-old girl