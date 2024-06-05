Manure digesters have been called the key to solving CAFO pollution. A new study says that's wrong

MADISON - New research conducted by environmental groups argues that manure digesters, seen as a solution to pollution from large-scale livestock farms, do more harm than good because of other ways they impact the environment.

The Friends of the Earth United States and the Socially Responsible Agriculture Program, using state data and information from permits of Kewaunee County concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, found that manure digesters may be a good way to collect methane from animal waste but aren't the solution to reducing pollution altogether.

Methane is considered a greenhouse gas because it traps infrared radiation in the atmosphere and raises air temperatures. Livestock farming represents about 30% of the methane emissions produced from human activities in the U.S., with beef and dairy cattle as the major contributors, according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension.

More: Methane manure boom could be fueled by a proposed tax credit and state policies

Anaerobic digesters are becoming more popular with large dairy operations in Wisconsin because of their ability to break down animal waste and leave behind biogases and a solid byproduct that is similar to fertilizer. The biogases can then be burned for heat or electricity, according to the study, or processed and injected into natural gas pipelines or even used as vehicle fuel.

But while the digesters are being heralded as a breakthrough solution, the technology is also encouraging large farms to grow even larger in order to create more gas, said Molly Armus, the animal agriculture program manager for Friends of the Earth.

"We see in this report on Kewaunee County that farms with digesters increase their herd size," she said. "And part of that is if you're being rewarded for producing biogas, you want to produce as much biogas as possible, and the only way to do that is to produce as much manure as possible.

"By incentivizing this, it undermines any methane reduction potential that these systems could have."

According to the study, the number of dairy cows has increased by 88% in the county, while the number of dairy farms has decreased by 82% due to consolidation or closures.

In addition to the growing number of cows, the study raises concerns over the impact of the fertilizer-like byproduct of digesters being over-applied to land in a county plagued with water contamination in private wells.

"Kewaunee County's systemic pollution will not be resolved through manure biogas production," the study says.

Kewaunee County, in northeastern Wisconsin, is home to 16 large-scale farms and has been struggling with agricultural pollution for years after testing showed levels of contaminants in residents' private drinking wells. It's become a flashpoint in the conversation about nitrate contamination, with residents routinely pushing back against what they say is the overspreading of manure.

The fields on which many large-scale farmers typically spread manure are susceptible to pollution due to the short distance between the topsoil and the water table below, and the prevalence of karst geology — fractures in the bedrock that allow liquid manure to seep into the water table.

Mary Dougherty of SRAP Wisconsin said that while Kewaunee County has become ground zero in Wisconsin for the pushback against CAFOs, other places are impacted by the same issues. The problems should be pushing regulators to take a better look at how permitting works, and how certain actions on farms are incentivized, she said.

A study released last year found that manure and fertilizer levels exceeded recommended limits by 50% in some places, putting nearby residents and water at risk.

"We need more than one solution," she said. "And we certainly don't need a solution that gives cover for CAFOs to continue their expansions."

But while CAFOs are a hotly debated topic, supporters and owners argue that the operations are needed to provide the growing worldwide population with food.

Large-scale dairy farms produce about 58% of the nation's milk supply and are cheaper to run than smaller-scale farms. Other large-scale farms producing beef, turkey, pork and chicken are able to provide more affordable meat options to a larger number of people.

Large-scale farming can also provide a legacy for some farming families.

More: Massive factory farms called CAFOs are on the rise as small family operations fade. Here is why they're controversial in Wisconsin

A suggested change in farming

The authors of the digester study included several proposals related to farming.

Governments could stop funding or incentivizing manure biogas, prohibit the creation of new liquid manure handling systems, prohibit new CAFOs, and regulate the end result from digesters.

The study also suggests that farms pursue practices that cut down on methane, and require the release of more data regarding CAFOs and digesters, so that research can be done to assess the impact of biogas.

The state could also strengthen and enforce nutrient management plans to ensure compliance, protect local control over digesters, require real time reports on water usage, and prohibit more than one CAFO from spreading waste on land application sites.

Another option would be to incentivize regenerative practices — such as cover cropping or no-till — to cut down on erosion, improve soil health and reduce the need for fertilizer.

"Policymakers must prioritize solutions that effectively reduce emissions while centering the communities harmed by factory farm pollution and supporting a just transition to the healthy, fair, and sustainable food system we desperately need," the study said.

Laura Schulte can be reached at leschulte@jrn.com and on Twitter at @SchulteLaura.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Manure digesters aren't the key to solving CAFO pollution, study says