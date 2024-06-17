Manufacturing camps for students to be held in North Central Ohio

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced the 12th year of hosting summer manufacturing camps designed to help young Ohioans learn about manufacturing jobs available in Ohio.

Summer manufacturing camps help introduce kids and their parents to an up-to-date, real-world understanding of American manufacturing.

“I often hear from parents that something they love most about these camps is how they help get their kids interested in careers in their own communities. You shouldn’t have to leave town or leave the state to find a good-paying, rewarding career,” Brown in a news release. “The technologies of the future will be invented in Ohio and manufactured in Ohio. These talented, curious students are an integral part of that future.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown says manufacturing camps for young Ohioans will be held in at least 29 Ohio counties this summer, including Marion and Richland.

This year, Brown’s office will help to organize at least 51 camps in 29 counties. They include camps in Marion and Richland counties.

Marion Technical College will host an engineering camp July 22-26. Shelby Local Schools will hold a camp titled "Enlist, Enroll, Employ" with dates still to be determined. A "Water and Sustainability in Action" camp is planned in Mansfield July 15-19.

The camps allow children to learn about careers in their communities, tour local manufacturing facilities and learn from experts. Students learn how products are made, participate in team-building exercises, and often work on a project specific to their community.

For more information, visit brown.senate.gov/summercamps2024. The website list will be updated as details for each camp are finalized with local partners.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Manufacturing camps for young Ohioans in Marion, Richland counties