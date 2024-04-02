Manufacturer to build $105M headquarters and production facility in this Kansas city

An agricultural equipment manufacturer will call Sterling its new home with plans to build a $105 million headquarters and a state-of-the-art production facility.

KMW, which manufactures agricultural front loaders, backhoes and other tractor attachments, expects the move to create roughly 251 new jobs.

The company’s headquarters and production facility will sit on 151 acres on the north side of Sterling that will allow KMW to “continue growing its manufacturing capabilities,” a news release from Gov. Laura Kelly’s office said.

With plants in Great Bend and Lyons, KMW is no stranger to Kansas, where the company was originally founded.

“We’re excited to continue our growth right here in the city of Sterling — the city where we were founded in 1965 and have grown ever since,” KMW CEO Wayne Buchberger said.

The company is owned by Czech Republic-based Agrostroj Pelhrimov, which calls itself a “global leader in agricultural machinery and freight transport manufacturing,” the release said.

Sterling is a city of about 2,248 people in Rice County and is roughly 72 miles northwest of Wichita.

“Our efforts to make Kansas one of the most pro-business states in the country is paying off for workers everywhere, including our rural communities,” Kelly said.