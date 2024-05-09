Manslaughter charge filed in connection to 2022 assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have filed a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection to an assault on a 62-year-old man who died nine months later.

Previously, Jeffrey Sellers, the alleged assailant, was facing assault and battery charges. Court records show prosecutors on Wednesday added the involuntary manslaughter charge.

Sellers, who is out of custody, was 19 when arrested in the beating of Michael David Davis.

Davis was assaulted in the 9700 block of Greenacres Drive on Sept. 20, 2022. He died at a Los Angeles hospital on June 12, 2023.

Coroner’s officials said Davis died from complications of blunt force head trauma, and his death was a homicide. Sellers is due back in court May 21.

