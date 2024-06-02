Mansfield's Juneteenth parade and festival set for June 15

Mansfield will celebrate Juneteenth with a parade and festival June 15.

This event is free and open to all.

The commemoration is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will start with the parade at Marion Avenue and Park Avenue West featuring marching bands, drumlines and dance groups from throughout Ohio, as well as local churches, businesses, organizations and political candidates.

Following the parade will be the festival in Central Park in downtown Mansfield featuring live music and entertainment, a vendor marketplace, food trucks, community choirs, health screenings, a kids zone, wine tasting, line dancing and more.

The event will also raise awareness about health equity, voter education and engagement, economic empowerment and education.

Look for a quilt raffle for scholarship, free kids haircuts and book signings featuring authors Effie James, Teana Sykes, Romeo Travis and Obesida Cooke.

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 the last enslaved people in the United States, in Texas, learned they had been freed through the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. June 19 became a federal holiday in 2021.

