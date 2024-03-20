Mansfield voters pass income tax to repair water mains on 2nd try

Eric Miller's persistence paid off.

One of the leaders for the Water Main Initiative, Miller fought passionately, first to get the issue on the ballot, then to get it passed.

After rejecting the 0.25% income tax for water main repair in November, voters passed it in Tuesday's primary election by a margin of 2,671 to 2,570 in final, unofficial results from the Richland County Board of Elections. The issue passed with 51% of the vote.

The four-year tax will generate $18 million and be used only for water main repairs. The cost to someone who makes $40,000 a year will be $100 a year or about $2 a week.

James Boyd (l) and Eric Miller led a citizen-driven committee trying to get out information about a 0.25% income tax issue for Mansfield residents. The money will go for water main repairs.

Miller previously said that 2,400 residences in the city are not safe because they are not within a reasonable distance of adequate fire hydrants. He added 385 fire hydrants don't work.

Leader of citizen-driven initiative thanks voters

"I am grateful for everyone who voted 'yes' in order to provide fire safety to all residents of Mansfield," Miller said by email. "We received excellent coverage from our local papers and radio stations, and they explained why this tax was necessary.

"They helped us come close to victory last year and sustained their support through to a victory this year. The big difference this time is that more people helped campaign by talking to friends and neighbors, more people than I can name."

Bob Bianchi, city engineer, previously said the city has 53.4 miles of 4-inch water mains that are too small. Of those, 95% were installed before 1938. A 1936 study found they were too small even back then.

In late November, city council voted not to put the 0.25% income tax issue on the March ballot before changing its collective mind two weeks later.

Miller deferred credit, though he was also a primary force in the "pothole haters" tax that has been in effect since the 1980s.

"I will single out three people, who did not hear of this issue in time to join us last year," Miller said. "These three jumped in this time and made a big difference because their families had experienced the terror of a fire in their home.

"I thank James Boyd, Ryan Morris and particularly Nancy Wooten for sharing with the voters their experiences with fire in their occupied homes. They gave voters a personal view, not just a theoretical view, of the tragedies we want to prevent by replacing our water mains."

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X: @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield voters approve income tax to help repair water mains