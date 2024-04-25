Mansfield police Lt. Michael Napier promoted to assistant chief

Mansfield police Lt. Michael Napier is sworn-in Thursday afternoon as he was was promoted to assistant chief.

Mansfield police Lt. Michael Napier was promoted to assistant chief Thursday afternoon in Mansfield City Council chambers and there was quite a crowd for Napier as Mansfield Safety-Service Director Keith Porch administered the oath of office.

His wife Sara Mosier-Napier and their two sons Xavier and Zain and daughter Aspen joined Napier front and center when it came time for the badge pinning portion of the ceremony.

Law enforcement runs in the Napier family

His wife retired as a sergeant with the Mansfield Police Department in 2022. During her career she was a field training officer, recruitment officer, a K-9 officer and coordinator.

Michael Napier began his law enforcement career with the department on Dec. 4, 2006, in the Community Services Bureau Section. He was promoted to sergeant on July 6, 2015, where he remained assigned to the Community Services Bureau Section until being reassigned to the Special Operations Bureau Detective Section. Upon his promotion to lieutenant on June 23, 2017, he was assigned to the Office of Professional Standards in the Special Operations Bureau.

The family of Michael Napier help with the badge pinning ceremony after he was promoted to assistant chief Thursday afternoon.

Mansfield police Chief Jason Bammann said Napier covers all facets of what he was looking for in an assistant chief.

"If you know his work ethic, the guy is squared away. He's on time. He's very attention to detail. I know the position he was in that he may have had some tasks as we all do that you really don't like to do. But Mike never complains. He goes 110%," Bammann said.

As a police officer, he's a great officer, loyal to the division, loyal to the badge. He's from Mansfield and this town means something to him too as it does to every officer in this department," he said.

Porch lauded Napier's hard work in getting grant funds for the department's body cameras and simulator.

Napier got a grant for the simulator, at almost $200,000, Porch said.

"Not only once we had to try three times to secure that funding.... Ultimately we were successful," he said.

"And the body camera project. That was a huge cost to the city and a burden of the budget at almost $300,000. Mike was successful at bringing those funds in," Porch said. "I hate grants and I can only think of one person who loves grants and she's in the back somewhere," referring to retired Mansfield police Capt. Shari Robertson in the back row of Council Chambers.

"We recognize the importance of that funding," Porch said.

Napier currently serves as a recruitment and training supervisor coordinator, and is on the Range Team and SWAT.

A long line formed for congratulations, handshakes and hugs followed by cake and punch.

