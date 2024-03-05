Mansfield Playhouse offering heartwarming comedy next two weekends

Doug Wertz describes the latest Mansfield Playhouse production as "entertaining and heartwarming."

"Over the River and Through the Woods" is being offered the next two weekends.

"It's a beautiful story," said Wertz, the artistic director. "First of all, it's a lot of fun. It shows the bonds families can have."

Wertz said anyone who has spent a lot of time with their grandparents or older parents can relate to the story.

Nick, portrayed by Playhouse newcomer David McWhorter, is a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida.

That doesn’t mean his family isn’t still in Jersey. In fact, he sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner.

Nick is then offered his dream job, as a marketing executive, which would take him to Seattle and away from his grandparents.

The news doesn’t sit so well.

Thus begins a series of schemes to keep Nick around. How could he betray his family’s love to move to Seattle, wonder his grandparents? Well, Frank, Aida, Nunzio and Emma do their level best, and that includes bringing to dinner the lovely — and single — Caitlin O’Hare as bait.

"There's secrets kept, and there's plotting involved," Wertz said.

The role of Caitlin is being played by Chevy Troxel Bond, who filled the same role 23 years ago.

Playhouse veterans Carl Hunnell and Suzanne Allen play one set of grandparents; it's the fourth time they have portrayed a married couple. Jacob Hunsinger and Barbara Zogg are the other grandparents.

"Over the River" will be performed at 8 p.m. March 8, 9, 15 and 16; and at 2:30 p.m. March 17. Tickets are available at www.mansfieldplayhouse.com or by calling 419-522-2338. The box office also is open from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and an hour before showtime.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

X: @MarkCau32059251

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield Playhouse presenting heartwarming comedy about family bonds