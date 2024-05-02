Mansfield man accused of stabbing Mifflin Twp. officer in head unable to stand trial for now

A Mansfield man who stabbed a Mifflin Township police officer in the head earlier this year is not currently competent to stand trial, a Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge ruled Thursday.

Bryan Benjamin, 36, has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault on a police officer in connection with the Feb. 18 incident.

According to a decision from Judge Dan Hawkins issued on Thursday, Benjamin is not currently competent by a legal standard, meaning he is not capable of understanding the legal process that is underway or to assist in his own defense.

Hawkins' order said there is reason to believe that Benjamin will be able to be restored to competency within a year. During that time, Benjamin will be housed at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare to receive treatment.

Hawkins based his decision on an evaluation done by a psychiatrist. He noted in his decision that he was unable to observe Benjamin's demeanor firsthand because Benjamin refused to come to court hearings from the Franklin County jail where he is being held.

On Feb. 18, a Mifflin Township police officer had gotten a call about a suspicious person on the 2900 block of Perdue Avenue who was pushing a disabled vehicle while the car's hood was up and jumper cables still attached. The officer has not been identified.

Body camera footage from the incident showed the officer trying to detain Benjamin, who resists and starts a physical fight. During the fight, Benjamin is accused of stabbing the officer in the head with a homemade knife.

The officer was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in serious condition. Benjamin was able to be restrained and taken into custody as more officers arrived on the scene.

In 2015, Benjamin faced charges in Richland County for assaulting a police officer. His competency to stand trial in that case was also questioned. Benjamin ultimately agreed to a plea deal in the case, according to court records.

Benjamin will remain in the Franklin County jail until there is confirmation that there is available bed space at Twin Valley.

