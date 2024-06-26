Mansfield man, 84, dies in one-vehicle crash on US 42

An 84-year-old Mansfield man died at the scene of a crash Tuesday after the 2024 Toyota RAV4 he was driving traveled off Ashland Road near the eastbound entrance ramp to U.S. 30.

The Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol said in a news release that Ronald Scheurer was driving northeast on Ashland Road when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, through a gore and into a ditch before striking a culvert and a tree. The crash occurred at 2:47 p.m. Scheurer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mansfield post was assisted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Township Fire & EMS, Richland County Coroner's Office and Ronk’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

